Baker Mayfield's headband from OU'S Pro Day got quite the reaction on social media

Baker Mayfield is a wildly popular target for the 'haters.'

Monday was no exception. At Oklahoma's Pro Day in Norman, the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner decided that he wanted to make a fashion statement.

Mayfield a likely first-round selection at the upcoming NFL Draft (which will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington), has consistently worn headbands whenever he's taken the field. But up to this point, none of them have reminded people of a certain 1980's cult classic film. Twitter obviously took the opportunity to once again mock and defend the former Sooner quarterback.

Baker Mayfield went full Karate Kid at the Oklahoma Pro Day pic.twitter.com/n9qx4vtG9V — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) March 14, 2018

Who wore it better: @bakermayfield at @OU_Football Pro Day or Daniel LaRusso defeating Cobra Kai at the Under-18 All-Valley Karate Tournament? pic.twitter.com/UhJQCkdDaR — Univ. of Oklahoma (@UofOklahoma) March 14, 2018

Others were reminded of a 1990's cult classic movie.