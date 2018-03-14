Baker Mayfield's headband from OU'S Pro Day got quite the reaction on social media

Baker Mayfield is a wildly popular target for the 'haters.'
Monday was no exception. At Oklahoma's Pro Day in Norman, the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner decided that he wanted to make a fashion statement.
Mayfield a likely first-round selection at the upcoming NFL Draft (which will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington), has consistently worn headbands whenever he's taken the field. But up to this point, none of them have reminded people of a certain 1980's cult classic film. Twitter obviously took the opportunity to once again mock and defend the former Sooner quarterback.
Never miss a local story.
Others were reminded of a 1990's cult classic movie.
Comments