Big 12

Baker Mayfield's headband from OU'S Pro Day got quite the reaction on social media

By Peter Dawson

pdawson@star-telegram.com

March 14, 2018 04:45 PM

Baker Mayfield is a wildly popular target for the 'haters.'

Monday was no exception. At Oklahoma's Pro Day in Norman, the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner decided that he wanted to make a fashion statement.

Mayfield a likely first-round selection at the upcoming NFL Draft (which will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington), has consistently worn headbands whenever he's taken the field. But up to this point, none of them have reminded people of a certain 1980's cult classic film. Twitter obviously took the opportunity to once again mock and defend the former Sooner quarterback.

Others were reminded of a 1990's cult classic movie.

