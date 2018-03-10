Kansas holds on against West Virginia to win 11th Big 12 tournament title

The Kansas Jayhawks shot better than 70 percent in the second half to storm past West Virginia 81-70 to claim their record 11th Big 12 tournament title at Sprint Center Saturday evening in Kansas City, Mo.
The top-seeded Jayhawks (27-7) won their 14th consecutive regular-season Big 12 title last week. No other school has won more than four Big 12 tournaments. The Jayhawks are in line to be one of four No. 1 seeds in the NCAA tournament when the bracket is announced at 5 p.m. Sunday on TBS.
The No. 3 seed Mountaineers, who were trying to win their first Big 12 tournament title, led 34-33 at the half.
This is the third consecutive season WVU (24-10) has reached the Big 12 title game. They lost to Kansas in 2016 and to Iowa State a year ago.
The Jayhawks were 9-of-13 from 3-point range in the second half and made 15 of 27 shots from the 3-point arc in the game. They built a nine-point lead with just over three minutes left.
The game was marked by streaks in the first half. The Mountaineers got off to a 5-0 start but the Jayhawks responded by going on a 7-0 run.
Malik Newman led the Jayhawks with 20 points. Big 12 regular-season player of the year Devonte Graham had 18 points and 13 assists. Silvio De Sousa had 16 points and a game-high 10 rebounds. Newman was 6 of 8 on 3 attempts.
Daxter Miles led WVU with 25 points on 10-of-20 shooting. Sagaba Konate and Jevon Carter had 18 and 17 points for the Mountaineers. Carter scored 10 straight points for WVU late in the first half.
Kansas swept the season series against WVU.
