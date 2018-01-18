TCU guard Jaylen Fisher will be only a fan the rest of this season after a knee injury.
Big 12

This is not the news TCU was hoping to hear on Jaylen Fisher

By Jeff Wilson

jwilson@star-telegram.com

January 18, 2018 04:37 PM

TCU received the bad news it was expecting Thursday: Sophomore guard Jaylen Fisher will miss the rest of the men’s basketball season because of torn meniscus in his right knee.

Fisher underwent surgery Thursday after being injured Tuesday during practice. He watched from the end of the bench on Wednesday as the No. 24 Horned Frogs raced past Iowa State to snap a three-game losing streak.

The typical recovery time is three to four months, so Fisher is expected to be ready well ahead of next season. But he will be relegated to cheering on the Frogs as they navigate their final 12 Big 12 games and any postseason tournament action.

“I called him up to try to get him to feel good, and he made me feel good,” TCU coach Jamie Dixon said Wednesday. “That’s just the positive energy he has, and he recovered well.”

Junior guard Alex Robinson dished out 17 assists, a single-game school record as well as a record for assists in a Big 12 game. Seven of them were to center Vladimir Brodziansky, who scored a game-high 26 points.

Junior-college transfer Shawn Olden entered the guard rotation and will continue to see increased minutes, Dixon said. TCU might consider playing R.J. Nembhard, a freshman from Keller, but he was slowed by a knee injury earlier in the season and hasn’t practiced for a week because of an ankle injury.

He remains a candidate to redshirt this season.

TCU (14-4, 2-4) returns to action Saturday at Kansas State.

Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST

Jeff Wilson jwilson@star-telegram.com

