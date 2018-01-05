Raise makes Longhorns coach one of college football’s highest-paid assistants

As if you needed another reminder, it’s good to be a college football coach.
And we’re not just talking head coaches, either.
Texas Longhorns defensive coordinator Todd Orlando is poised to receive a raise that would move him into the top paid DCs in the country, according to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel. Thamel reports that Texas has offered Orlando almost $2 million a year.
SOURCES: Texas is in talks with DC Todd Orlando for an extension and raise that will make him a Top 5 paid defensive coordinator.— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 5, 2018
Anwar Richardson of Orangebloods.com reports that Florida State and Texas A&M contacted Orlando but he turned them down. SMU reportedly interviewed Orlando for its head coach position in early December.
Orlando came to Texas along with head coach Tom Herman from Houston in November 2016. The Longhorns’ defense ranked second in the Big 12 behind TCU, allowing 365.6 yards a game.
In May, the Austin American-Statesman reported that Orlando agreed to a three-year deal worth $1 million per year, which increased to $1.09 million annually through March 2020.
FSU and Texas A&M contacted Texas defensive coordinator Todd Orlando about joining their staff this offseason. He turned them down. Tom Herman is rewarding Orlando with a contract worth nearly $2 million a year to remain in Austin.— Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) January 5, 2018
LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda is the highest-paid coordinator at $1.8 million, according to USA Today. More than 10 coordinators nationally make more than $1 million a season.
Michigan DC Don Brown and Alabama DC Jeremy Pruitt are tied for the fifth highest-paid assistant coaches in the country at $1.3 million. Clemson DC Brent Venables is the second highest-paid assistant at $1.7 million. Former Texas A&M DC John Chavis was making $1.6 with the Aggies.
