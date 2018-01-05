Texas coach Tom Herman has rewarded defensive coordinator Todd Orlando’s loyalty with a hefty raise.
Texas coach Tom Herman has rewarded defensive coordinator Todd Orlando’s loyalty with a hefty raise. Eric Christian Smith AP
Texas coach Tom Herman has rewarded defensive coordinator Todd Orlando’s loyalty with a hefty raise. Eric Christian Smith AP

Big 12

Raise makes Longhorns coach one of college football’s highest-paid assistants

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

January 05, 2018 02:18 PM

UPDATED 2 HOURS 34 MINUTES AGO

As if you needed another reminder, it’s good to be a college football coach.

And we’re not just talking head coaches, either.

Texas Longhorns defensive coordinator Todd Orlando is poised to receive a raise that would move him into the top paid DCs in the country, according to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel. Thamel reports that Texas has offered Orlando almost $2 million a year.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Anwar Richardson of Orangebloods.com reports that Florida State and Texas A&M contacted Orlando but he turned them down. SMU reportedly interviewed Orlando for its head coach position in early December.

Orlando came to Texas along with head coach Tom Herman from Houston in November 2016. The Longhorns’ defense ranked second in the Big 12 behind TCU, allowing 365.6 yards a game.

In May, the Austin American-Statesman reported that Orlando agreed to a three-year deal worth $1 million per year, which increased to $1.09 million annually through March 2020.

LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda is the highest-paid coordinator at $1.8 million, according to USA Today. More than 10 coordinators nationally make more than $1 million a season.

Michigan DC Don Brown and Alabama DC Jeremy Pruitt are tied for the fifth highest-paid assistant coaches in the country at $1.3 million. Clemson DC Brent Venables is the second highest-paid assistant at $1.7 million. Former Texas A&M DC John Chavis was making $1.6 with the Aggies.

More Videos

Five things to know about new TCU AD Jeremiah Donati 1:32

Five things to know about new TCU AD Jeremiah Donati

Pause
Were you robbed recently in FW or Arlington? Cops look to ID this serial robber 0:36

Were you robbed recently in FW or Arlington? Cops look to ID this serial robber

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think 3:11

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night 0:32

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night

Look back at the Dallas Cowboys' 2017 season in 90 seconds 1:38

Look back at the Dallas Cowboys' 2017 season in 90 seconds

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling 1:44

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling

TCU's Jaylen Fisher leads drill in summer practice 0:32

TCU's Jaylen Fisher leads drill in summer practice

The history of sexual harassment in America: five things to know 4:34

The history of sexual harassment in America: five things to know

Get to know four-star TCU QB commit Justin Rogers 1:38

Get to know four-star TCU QB commit Justin Rogers

How to get the Star-Telegram on Alexa 0:54

How to get the Star-Telegram on Alexa

  • Five things to know about new TCU AD Jeremiah Donati

    Jeremiah Donati will replace current TCU athletic director Chris Del Conte when he leaves for Texas. Here are five things to know about the man already serving as Del Conte's right-hand man for Horned Frog Athletics.

Five things to know about new TCU AD Jeremiah Donati

Jeremiah Donati will replace current TCU athletic director Chris Del Conte when he leaves for Texas. Here are five things to know about the man already serving as Del Conte's right-hand man for Horned Frog Athletics.

Lena Blietz lblietz@star-telegram.com

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Five things to know about new TCU AD Jeremiah Donati 1:32

Five things to know about new TCU AD Jeremiah Donati

Pause
Were you robbed recently in FW or Arlington? Cops look to ID this serial robber 0:36

Were you robbed recently in FW or Arlington? Cops look to ID this serial robber

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think 3:11

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night 0:32

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night

Look back at the Dallas Cowboys' 2017 season in 90 seconds 1:38

Look back at the Dallas Cowboys' 2017 season in 90 seconds

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling 1:44

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling

TCU's Jaylen Fisher leads drill in summer practice 0:32

TCU's Jaylen Fisher leads drill in summer practice

The history of sexual harassment in America: five things to know 4:34

The history of sexual harassment in America: five things to know

Get to know four-star TCU QB commit Justin Rogers 1:38

Get to know four-star TCU QB commit Justin Rogers

How to get the Star-Telegram on Alexa 0:54

How to get the Star-Telegram on Alexa

  • TCU's David Patrick shares his prime Australia recruiting hook

    TCU assistant basketball coach David Patrick played professional basketball in Australia and is godfather to NBA player Ben Simmons, an Aussie native. The relationship helps him recruit in that country, a prime recruiting area as TCU builds on last year's NIT title. Video by Jimmy Burch

TCU's David Patrick shares his prime Australia recruiting hook

View More Video