Texas head coach Tom Herman will be without at least eight players against Missouri in the Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium in Houston on Wednesday. He suspended three offensive players on Friday.
Big 12

Longhorns’ roster for Texas Bowl takes another big hit

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

December 22, 2017 02:54 PM

UPDATED December 22, 2017 03:06 PM

The Texas Longhorns will be lucky to fill out a full roster at this rate.

Head coach Tom Herman suspended three players on Friday, bringing the total number of unavailable players for Wednesday’s Texas Bowl against Missouri to eight.

Herman suspended three offensive players for violating team rules, running back Toniel Carter, tight end Garrett Gray and wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey. Humphrey, a sophomore, is from Southlake Carroll. Gray is a junior and Carter is a freshman.

Left tackle Connor Williams and safety DeShon Elliott will not play in the game after announcing they’re declaring for the NFL draft. Same goes for cornerback Holton Hill, who was also suspended by Herman. Tight end Chris Warren announced he’s transferring to an undisclosed school on Nov. 27. Linebacker Malik Jefferson isn’t expected to available because of turf toe injury.

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

