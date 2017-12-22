Longhorns’ roster for Texas Bowl takes another big hit

The Texas Longhorns will be lucky to fill out a full roster at this rate.
Head coach Tom Herman suspended three players on Friday, bringing the total number of unavailable players for Wednesday’s Texas Bowl against Missouri to eight.
Herman suspended three offensive players for violating team rules, running back Toniel Carter, tight end Garrett Gray and wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey. Humphrey, a sophomore, is from Southlake Carroll. Gray is a junior and Carter is a freshman.
Left tackle Connor Williams and safety DeShon Elliott will not play in the game after announcing they’re declaring for the NFL draft. Same goes for cornerback Holton Hill, who was also suspended by Herman. Tight end Chris Warren announced he’s transferring to an undisclosed school on Nov. 27. Linebacker Malik Jefferson isn’t expected to available because of turf toe injury.
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
