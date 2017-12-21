Texas offensive lineman Connor Williams, left, blocks during a game in September 2017. Williams is leaving the Longhorns a year early to declare for the NFL draft.
Texas offensive lineman Connor Williams, left, blocks during a game in September 2017. Williams is leaving the Longhorns a year early to declare for the NFL draft. Eric Gay AP
Texas offensive lineman Connor Williams, left, blocks during a game in September 2017. Williams is leaving the Longhorns a year early to declare for the NFL draft. Eric Gay AP

Big 12

Potential NFL first rounder pens essay to childhood bullies

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

December 21, 2017 04:02 PM

UPDATED December 21, 2017 04:12 PM

Connor Williams, now at age 20, would seem an unlikely target of bullying.

The Texas Longhorns’ left tackle who is likely to be a first round pick in the NFL draft in April, however, was tormented by grade school classmates growing up in Coppell.

Williams wrote a long essay posted on NFL.com about growing up overweight and with a harsh speech impediment that made him the target of bullies.

“Honestly, I don’t know how I could have accomplished what I have so far without your teasing, without your isolation, without your rumor-mongering, your harassment, your beatings, your constant torment,” wrote Williams, who has declared for the NFL draft a year before his senior season.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Williams reveals how he struggled with a severe speech impediment as a young child and became the object of ridicule from other kids. He had trouble pronouncing his Rs.

“You laughed at me when I tried to say ‘girl,’ which always came out ‘gawl,’ which made me want to crawl under a rock and stay quiet. And many times I did,” he said. “I stuttered, stammered, and plain messed up any sound I attempted to push out of my mouth ... all I knew is that I had it and you were using it to make my life miserable.”

Williams’ large size as a kid was another point of attack from classmates.

“You made me feel like I wasn’t somebody I wanted to be. Looking in the mirror, I wasn’t proud of what I saw. I didn’t like being fat,” he said.

Williams earnest insistence throughout the essay that he holds no hard feelings and actually feels gratitude towards his bullies gets a little weird at times. Perhaps his “thank yous” to all the bullies in his youth come off a little more heavy handed than intended.

“You had no idea how much that broke my heart,” he writes of being left out of the “cool” cliques. “As humans, we have a need for companionship. And I was left alone. All alone.”

“I don’t hate you for it. And I don’t entirely blame you. We were kids, and kids do some pretty dumb things,” he said.

He gets very specific in parts of the essay, no doubt leaving some former classmates from Coppell squirming if they ever read it.

“Like the time in sixth grade when you invited me over to play airsoft wars in the backyard of one of your homes, with acres of open land near the creek. But all the fun ended when you took my pellet gun, pushed me to the ground, and started shooting at me until I cried,” he recalls. “Or the time two of you invited me for a sleepover in middle school, pretending to befriend me, only to beat me up, forcing my parents to come get me in the middle of the night.”

By the 7th grade, however, his athletic ability and slimmer body seem to have put the bullying in the past.

Towards the end of the post, the intensity of Williams’ appreciation (if that’s the appropriate word) for his childhood bullies grows.

“My gratitude is overflowing for all of you and everything ya’ll put me through during my formative years. My fear is that with this letter I will receive sympathy from you and others who read it. But I want none of that,” he wrote. “What you have done for me can never be repaid. While I wouldn’t wish it on anyone else, I most certainly wouldn’t be in the position I am without you.”

More Videos

Here's why TCU alum Dan Jenkins donated his papers to Texas. Hint: He hasn't changed his loyalty 0:44

Here's why TCU alum Dan Jenkins donated his papers to Texas. Hint: He hasn't changed his loyalty

Pause
Texas' Herman seeks to make losing feel awful on daily basis 0:59

Texas' Herman seeks to make losing feel awful on daily basis

John Stephen Jones sets passing record for state title game 2:04

John Stephen Jones sets passing record for state title game

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered 1:32

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered

Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side 11:30

Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

Jackpot! A look back at the first Texas Lottery drawing 1:03

Jackpot! A look back at the first Texas Lottery drawing

Great Scot! The Highland Park Scots do it again 1:48

Great Scot! The Highland Park Scots do it again

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling 1:44

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling

6 Most Wanted suspects arrested 0:31

6 Most Wanted suspects arrested

Senate Republicans celebrate tax plan vote, McConnell says they can sell American people on it 3:06

Senate Republicans celebrate tax plan vote, McConnell says they can sell American people on it

  • Watch Matthew McConaughey and other famous Texas and OU alums play their own Red River Rivalry

    Longhorns and Sooners show they can get along alright, alright, alright - when raising money for charity. Famous Texas alums, including Matthew McConaughey, Ricky Williams and TJ Ford took on OU's Toby Keith and Roy Williams in a celebrity softball match benefiting the Lone Survivor Foundation. Half of each team's roster consisted of celebrities, and the other half was filled out with U.S. veterans. Played at Frisco's Dr. Pepper Ballpark, but game kicked off the Red River Rivalry weekend with a positive spin.

Watch Matthew McConaughey and other famous Texas and OU alums play their own Red River Rivalry

Longhorns and Sooners show they can get along alright, alright, alright - when raising money for charity. Famous Texas alums, including Matthew McConaughey, Ricky Williams and TJ Ford took on OU's Toby Keith and Roy Williams in a celebrity softball match benefiting the Lone Survivor Foundation. Half of each team's roster consisted of celebrities, and the other half was filled out with U.S. veterans. Played at Frisco's Dr. Pepper Ballpark, but game kicked off the Red River Rivalry weekend with a positive spin.

Neha Perumalla, Liberty High School's Wingspan TV

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Here's why TCU alum Dan Jenkins donated his papers to Texas. Hint: He hasn't changed his loyalty 0:44

Here's why TCU alum Dan Jenkins donated his papers to Texas. Hint: He hasn't changed his loyalty

Pause
Texas' Herman seeks to make losing feel awful on daily basis 0:59

Texas' Herman seeks to make losing feel awful on daily basis

John Stephen Jones sets passing record for state title game 2:04

John Stephen Jones sets passing record for state title game

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered 1:32

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered

Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side 11:30

Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

Jackpot! A look back at the first Texas Lottery drawing 1:03

Jackpot! A look back at the first Texas Lottery drawing

Great Scot! The Highland Park Scots do it again 1:48

Great Scot! The Highland Park Scots do it again

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling 1:44

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling

6 Most Wanted suspects arrested 0:31

6 Most Wanted suspects arrested

Senate Republicans celebrate tax plan vote, McConnell says they can sell American people on it 3:06

Senate Republicans celebrate tax plan vote, McConnell says they can sell American people on it

  • TCU's David Patrick shares his prime Australia recruiting hook

    TCU assistant basketball coach David Patrick played professional basketball in Australia and is godfather to NBA player Ben Simmons, an Aussie native. The relationship helps him recruit in that country, a prime recruiting area as TCU builds on last year's NIT title. Video by Jimmy Burch

TCU's David Patrick shares his prime Australia recruiting hook

View More Video