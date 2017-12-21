Texas’ All-American punter declares for NFL draft

Texas Longhorns punter Michael Dickson announced he’s forgoing his senior season to declare for the NFL draft.
Dickson posted the announcement on Twitter Thursday afternoon, “after long consideration and long talks with loved ones.”
Dickson will play in the Longhorns’ bowl game against Missouri in the Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium in Houston on Wednesday (Dec. 27).
Thank you Longhorn nation. Hook em forever. pic.twitter.com/P5OiannLVh— Michael Dickson (@mdcksn) December 21, 2017
“Coming to play football at the University of Texas has been the greatest experience of my life,” Dickson said in a released statement. “Texas has helped lead me in the direction I want to be as a person.”
Dickson, who is from Sydney, Australia, earned the 2017 Ray Guy Award for the nation’s top punter and was a unanimous first team All-American. He was also an All-American as a sophomore in 2016. He was named the Big 12 Conference special teams player of the year the past two seasons.
Dickson’s cousin, Ryan Bujcevski, also a punter from Australia, signed with the Longhorns on Wednesday.
