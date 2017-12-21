Texas Longhorns junior Michael Dickson, winner of the Ray Guy Award for outstanding punter, posed with the trophy during the College Football Awards show on Dec. 7, 2017, in Atlanta.
Texas Longhorns junior Michael Dickson, winner of the Ray Guy Award for outstanding punter, posed with the trophy during the College Football Awards show on Dec. 7, 2017, in Atlanta. John Amis AP
Texas’ All-American punter declares for NFL draft

By Stefan Stevenson

December 21, 2017 12:38 PM

UPDATED December 21, 2017 12:47 PM

Texas Longhorns punter Michael Dickson announced he’s forgoing his senior season to declare for the NFL draft.

Dickson posted the announcement on Twitter Thursday afternoon, “after long consideration and long talks with loved ones.”

Dickson will play in the Longhorns’ bowl game against Missouri in the Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium in Houston on Wednesday (Dec. 27).

“Coming to play football at the University of Texas has been the greatest experience of my life,” Dickson said in a released statement. “Texas has helped lead me in the direction I want to be as a person.”

Dickson, who is from Sydney, Australia, earned the 2017 Ray Guy Award for the nation’s top punter and was a unanimous first team All-American. He was also an All-American as a sophomore in 2016. He was named the Big 12 Conference special teams player of the year the past two seasons.

Dickson’s cousin, Ryan Bujcevski, also a punter from Australia, signed with the Longhorns on Wednesday.

Stefan Stevenson: @StevensonFWST

