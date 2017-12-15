Texas Tech has found defensive stability in David Gibbs

Texas Tech finally has some defensive stability.
Defensive coordinator David Gibbs signed a two-year contract that keeps him with the Red Raiders through the 2019 season.
Gibbs, 49, earned a $100,000 raise with the new deal, up to $650,000. It makes him the sixth highest-paid assistant in the Big 12.
He’s in his third season as Tech’s DC. Recent reports had Gibbs a target of Arizona State’s new head coach Herm Edwards. The Red Raiders play South Florida in the Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl on Dec. 23.
“We are fortunate to have one of the top defensive coordinators in the country in Coach Gibbs,” Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury said in a release. “Since the conclusion of the regular season, finalizing this new contract to keep Coach Gibbs at Texas Tech has been a priority for myself and [athletic director] Kirby (Hocutt). We look forward to continuing to build one of the nation’s top defenses in the years to come under Coach Gibbs.”
The Red Raiders’ defense has improved steadily since Gibbs arrived in 2015. Before his arrival, the Red Raiders went through seven defensive coordinators from 2007 to 2014.
As he did at Houston, Gibbs has helped the Red Raiders’ defense improve its takeaways. They lead the Big 12 with 27 this season and rank 6th nationally.
Gibbs has nine years of experience coaching defensive backs in the NFL and was the DC for the University of Houston in 2013-14 before taking the Tech job.
