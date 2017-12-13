Longhorns legend called the ‘finest two-way player ever’ has passed away

0:44 Here's why TCU alum Dan Jenkins donated his papers to Texas. Hint: He hasn't changed his loyalty Pause

1:32 Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered

1:32 The truth about prescription opioids and addiction

2:22 Lockheed Martin bike parade

1:34 Kennedale football in the state semifinals, again

0:46 Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

1:43 If Amazon's second headquarters comes to DFW, where will it be located?

2:09 Romo is back at work in Dallas, with a different job title. Cowboys fans weigh in

1:08 Randy Wright's game-winning TD lifts Legacy