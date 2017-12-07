Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield wins Davey O’Brien Award

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield was named the 2017 Davey O’Brien Award winner Thursday night during ESPN’s college football awards show.
The Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award honors the nation’s best quarterback. The 41st Annual Davey O’Brien Awards Dinner will be held at The Fort Worth Club on Feb. 19.
“He’s the leader of our team, I know everyone in Sooner Nation is proud of Baker and what he’s done,” Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said.
Mayfield has thrown for 4,340 yards and 41 touchdowns with five interceptions. His 203.8 pass efficiency rating leads the country, almost 20 points higher than the next closest quarterback.
Ohio State’s J.T. Barrett and Oklahoma State’s Mason Rudolph were the other two finalists.
Mayfield was the first player to be a three-time finalist since the award began naming just three finalists in 1991. He’s the third Oklahoma quarterback to win the honor. Jason White won it in 2003 and ’04.
Mayfield was named the Walter Camp Player of the Year on Thursday. He is the leading candidate to win the Heisman trophy, which is announced Saturday night. Mayfield is the fourth consecutive Davey O’Brien winner to lead his team to the College Football Playoffs, joining Oregon’s Marcus Mariota (2014) and Clemson’s Deshaun Watson (2015, 2016). Two winners in the past five years ultimately claimed National Championships (Florida State’s Jameis Winston in 2013 and Watson in 2016).
Davey O’Brien Award by year
Year
Players
School
1981
Jim McMahon
BYU
1982
Todd Blackledge
Penn State
1983
Steve Young
BYU
1984
Doug Flutie
Boston College
1985
Chuck Long
Iowa
1986
Vinny Testaverde
Miami
1987
Don McPherson
Syracuse
1988
Troy Aikman
UCLA
1989
Andre Ware
Houston
1990
Ty Detmer
BYU
1991
Ty Detmer
BYU
1992
Gino Torretta
Miami
1993
Charlie Ward
Florida State
1994
Kerry Collins
Penn State
1995
Danny Wuerffel
Florida
1996
Danny Wuerffel
Florida
1997
Peyton Manning
Tennessee
1998
Michael Bishop
Kansas State
1999
Joe Hamilton
Georgia Tech
2000
Chris Weinke
Florida State
2001
Eric Crouch
Nebraska
2002
Brad Banks
Iowa
2003
Jason White
Oklahoma
2004
Jason White
Oklahoma
2005
Vince Young
Texas
2006
Troy Smith
Ohio State
2007
Tim Tebow
Florida
2008
Sam Bradford
Oklahoma
2009
Colt McCoy
Texas
2010
Cam Newton
Auburn
2011
Robert Griffin III
Baylor
2012
Johnny Manziel
Texas A&M
2013
Jameis Winston
Florida State
2014
Marcus Mariota
Oregon
2015
Deshaun Watson
Clemson
2016
Deshaun Watson
Clemson
2017
Baker Mayfield
Oklahoma
