Big 12

Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield wins Davey O’Brien Award

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

December 07, 2017 06:07 PM

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield was named the 2017 Davey O’Brien Award winner Thursday night during ESPN’s college football awards show.

The Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award honors the nation’s best quarterback. The 41st Annual Davey O’Brien Awards Dinner will be held at The Fort Worth Club on Feb. 19.

“He’s the leader of our team, I know everyone in Sooner Nation is proud of Baker and what he’s done,” Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said.

Mayfield has thrown for 4,340 yards and 41 touchdowns with five interceptions. His 203.8 pass efficiency rating leads the country, almost 20 points higher than the next closest quarterback.

Ohio State’s J.T. Barrett and Oklahoma State’s Mason Rudolph were the other two finalists.

Mayfield was the first player to be a three-time finalist since the award began naming just three finalists in 1991. He’s the third Oklahoma quarterback to win the honor. Jason White won it in 2003 and ’04.

Mayfield was named the Walter Camp Player of the Year on Thursday. He is the leading candidate to win the Heisman trophy, which is announced Saturday night. Mayfield is the fourth consecutive Davey O’Brien winner to lead his team to the College Football Playoffs, joining Oregon’s Marcus Mariota (2014) and Clemson’s Deshaun Watson (2015, 2016). Two winners in the past five years ultimately claimed National Championships (Florida State’s Jameis Winston in 2013 and Watson in 2016).

Davey O’Brien Award by year

Year

Players

School

1981

Jim McMahon

BYU

1982

Todd Blackledge

Penn State

1983

Steve Young

BYU

1984

Doug Flutie

Boston College

1985

Chuck Long

Iowa

1986

Vinny Testaverde

Miami

1987

Don McPherson

Syracuse

1988

Troy Aikman

UCLA

1989

Andre Ware

Houston

1990

Ty Detmer

BYU

1991

Ty Detmer

BYU

1992

Gino Torretta

Miami

1993

Charlie Ward

Florida State

1994

Kerry Collins

Penn State

1995

Danny Wuerffel

Florida

1996

Danny Wuerffel

Florida

1997

Peyton Manning

Tennessee

1998

Michael Bishop

Kansas State

1999

Joe Hamilton

Georgia Tech

2000

Chris Weinke

Florida State

2001

Eric Crouch

Nebraska

2002

Brad Banks

Iowa

2003

Jason White

Oklahoma

2004

Jason White

Oklahoma

2005

Vince Young

Texas

2006

Troy Smith

Ohio State

2007

Tim Tebow

Florida

2008

Sam Bradford

Oklahoma

2009

Colt McCoy

Texas

2010

Cam Newton

Auburn

2011

Robert Griffin III

Baylor

2012

Johnny Manziel

Texas A&M

2013

Jameis Winston

Florida State

2014

Marcus Mariota

Oregon

2015

Deshaun Watson

Clemson

2016

Deshaun Watson

Clemson

2017

Baker Mayfield

Oklahoma

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

