Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield wins Davey O’Brien Award

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield was named the 2017 Davey O’Brien Award winner Thursday night during ESPN’s college football awards show.

The Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award honors the nation’s best quarterback. The 41st Annual Davey O’Brien Awards Dinner will be held at The Fort Worth Club on Feb. 19.

“He’s the leader of our team, I know everyone in Sooner Nation is proud of Baker and what he’s done,” Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said.

Mayfield has thrown for 4,340 yards and 41 touchdowns with five interceptions. His 203.8 pass efficiency rating leads the country, almost 20 points higher than the next closest quarterback.

Ohio State’s J.T. Barrett and Oklahoma State’s Mason Rudolph were the other two finalists.

TCU coach Gary Patterson speaks postgame about OU quarterback Baker Mayfield in the Big 12 championship game.

Mayfield was the first player to be a three-time finalist since the award began naming just three finalists in 1991. He’s the third Oklahoma quarterback to win the honor. Jason White won it in 2003 and ’04.

Mayfield was named the Walter Camp Player of the Year on Thursday. He is the leading candidate to win the Heisman trophy, which is announced Saturday night. Mayfield is the fourth consecutive Davey O’Brien winner to lead his team to the College Football Playoffs, joining Oregon’s Marcus Mariota (2014) and Clemson’s Deshaun Watson (2015, 2016). Two winners in the past five years ultimately claimed National Championships (Florida State’s Jameis Winston in 2013 and Watson in 2016).

