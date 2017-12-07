Oklahoma fans want to erect memory of Baker Mayfield’s flag-planting season

0:41 Can't make every TCU basketball game? Here are the five home games you don't want to miss Pause

1:38 Baker Mayfield has the love and respect of Oklahoma teammates

1:12 Watch the TCU Horned Frogs get their NIT championship rings

1:32 Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 29

0:31 Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 28

3:37 Wendy Davis seeks to help young women find their voices through politics

1:46 Watch highlights of Aledo and Richland before they face off in the 5A DII quarterfinals

0:46 Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys