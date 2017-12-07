More Videos

Can't make every TCU basketball game? Here are the five home games you don't want to miss

    Heisman candidate Baker Mayfield has earned deep love and respect from his Oklahoma Sooners teammates and coaches, including Rodney Anderson, Grant Calcaterra and offensive coordinator Bill Bedenbaugh.

Big 12

Oklahoma fans want to erect memory of Baker Mayfield’s flag-planting season

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

December 07, 2017 11:44 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield has been the best player in college football this season and Sooners fans want to memorialize his accomplishments with one of the more lasting impressions from his record-setting season.

A petition created on change.org already has over 4,000 signatures to push the university to erect a statue of Mayfield planting the Sooners’ flag, just as he did after Oklahoma beat Ohio State in Columbus, Ohio, earlier this season.

Mayfield later apologized, saying “I did not mean for it to be disrespectful toward any Ohio State people at all, especially not the team or the players. They’re a great team, a great program, so I didn’t mean for it to be disrespectful at all.”

Eh, apology not necessary. It was a big win for the Sooners and no doubt helped them earn a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Seth Truitt of Norman, Okla., created the petition a week ago. He’s urging fans “to show your support for depicting Baker Mayfield planting the flag against Ohio State” if Mayfield wins the Heisman trophy on Saturday.

Mayfield is the favorite to win the award. Previous Sooners’ Heisman winners are honored with statues in Heisman Park on Jenkins Avenue in Norman.

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

