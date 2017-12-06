Don’t Rhule it out, Baylor’s football coach has deep New York ties

Would you rather live in Waco or New York City? Baylor football coach Matt Rhule is an “outside-the-box” candidate to take over the head coaching job for the New York Giants, according to NFL Network’s Peter Schrager.
Schrager included Rhule as one of five potential candidates for the job, including Stanford’s David Shaw. Schrager couched the Rhule suggestion as a long shot but quoted an unnamed NFL executive as saying Rhule could be a fit for the Giants.
Does the Giants' next head coach currently reside in Waco, Texas?— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) December 5, 2017
: @PSchrags // @gmfb pic.twitter.com/uGeznvkgbU
It’s not completely out of nowhere. Rhule, 42, was born in Manhattan and was the Giants offensive line coach in 2012. He left the Giants to become Temple’s head coach from 2013-16.
“He is as New York as it gets,” Schrager said. “He’s a Manhattan guy, he coached with the Giants and he’s beloved in that organization.”
Rhule was 1-11 in his first season with Baylor.
