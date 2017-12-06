Don’t Rhule it out, Baylor’s football coach has deep New York ties

More Videos 0:38 Oklahoma’s Rodney Anderson on touchdown celebrations and Baker Mayfield Pause 1:12 Watch the TCU Horned Frogs get their NIT championship rings 3:03 Widow shares disability benefits nightmare 0:37 Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound 2:00 F-35 training program gets real at Lockheed 0:46 Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 29 1:33 Four-star recruit Jalen Catalon is superhero for Mansfield Legacy 0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 1:46 Nearly 1,000 residents line up for a free Thanksgiving Day meal Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

New Baylor football coach Matt Rhule arrives in Bear country Former Temple coach Matt Rhule is introduced at Baylor University as the next football coach. (video by Mac Engel/Star-Telegram). Former Temple coach Matt Rhule is introduced at Baylor University as the next football coach. (video by Mac Engel/Star-Telegram). Mac Engel tengel@star-telegram.com

Former Temple coach Matt Rhule is introduced at Baylor University as the next football coach. (video by Mac Engel/Star-Telegram). Mac Engel tengel@star-telegram.com