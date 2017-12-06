More Videos

Oklahoma’s Rodney Anderson on touchdown celebrations and Baker Mayfield 0:38

Oklahoma’s Rodney Anderson on touchdown celebrations and Baker Mayfield

Pause
Watch the TCU Horned Frogs get their NIT championship rings 1:12

Watch the TCU Horned Frogs get their NIT championship rings

Widow shares disability benefits nightmare 3:03

Widow shares disability benefits nightmare

Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound 0:37

Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound

F-35 training program gets real at Lockheed 2:00

F-35 training program gets real at Lockheed

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 29 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 29

Four-star recruit Jalen Catalon is superhero for Mansfield Legacy 1:33

Four-star recruit Jalen Catalon is superhero for Mansfield Legacy

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Nearly 1,000 residents line up for a free Thanksgiving Day meal 1:46

Nearly 1,000 residents line up for a free Thanksgiving Day meal

  • New Baylor football coach Matt Rhule arrives in Bear country

    Former Temple coach Matt Rhule is introduced at Baylor University as the next football coach. (video by Mac Engel/Star-Telegram).

Former Temple coach Matt Rhule is introduced at Baylor University as the next football coach. (video by Mac Engel/Star-Telegram). Mac Engel tengel@star-telegram.com
Former Temple coach Matt Rhule is introduced at Baylor University as the next football coach. (video by Mac Engel/Star-Telegram). Mac Engel tengel@star-telegram.com

Big 12

Don’t Rhule it out, Baylor’s football coach has deep New York ties

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

December 06, 2017 02:22 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Would you rather live in Waco or New York City? Baylor football coach Matt Rhule is an “outside-the-box” candidate to take over the head coaching job for the New York Giants, according to NFL Network’s Peter Schrager.

Schrager included Rhule as one of five potential candidates for the job, including Stanford’s David Shaw. Schrager couched the Rhule suggestion as a long shot but quoted an unnamed NFL executive as saying Rhule could be a fit for the Giants.

It’s not completely out of nowhere. Rhule, 42, was born in Manhattan and was the Giants offensive line coach in 2012. He left the Giants to become Temple’s head coach from 2013-16.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“He is as New York as it gets,” Schrager said. “He’s a Manhattan guy, he coached with the Giants and he’s beloved in that organization.”

Rhule was 1-11 in his first season with Baylor.

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Oklahoma’s Rodney Anderson on touchdown celebrations and Baker Mayfield 0:38

Oklahoma’s Rodney Anderson on touchdown celebrations and Baker Mayfield

Pause
Watch the TCU Horned Frogs get their NIT championship rings 1:12

Watch the TCU Horned Frogs get their NIT championship rings

Widow shares disability benefits nightmare 3:03

Widow shares disability benefits nightmare

Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound 0:37

Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound

F-35 training program gets real at Lockheed 2:00

F-35 training program gets real at Lockheed

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 29 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 29

Four-star recruit Jalen Catalon is superhero for Mansfield Legacy 1:33

Four-star recruit Jalen Catalon is superhero for Mansfield Legacy

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Nearly 1,000 residents line up for a free Thanksgiving Day meal 1:46

Nearly 1,000 residents line up for a free Thanksgiving Day meal

  • TCU's David Patrick shares his prime Australia recruiting hook

    TCU assistant basketball coach David Patrick played professional basketball in Australia and is godfather to NBA player Ben Simmons, an Aussie native. The relationship helps him recruit in that country, a prime recruiting area as TCU builds on last year's NIT title. Video by Jimmy Burch

TCU's David Patrick shares his prime Australia recruiting hook

View More Video