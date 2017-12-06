TCU cheerleaders had plenty to cheer about during the Horned Frogs’ 94-83 win over SMU Tuesday night at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth.
TCU cheerleaders had plenty to cheer about during the Horned Frogs’ 94-83 win over SMU Tuesday night at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth. Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com
Big 12

Big 12 basketball off to fast start, but how good is it?

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

December 06, 2017 01:38 PM

UPDATED 1 HOUR 53 MINUTES AGO

How stoked should Big 12 men’s basketball fans be at the moment?

If the non-conference season is any indication, they should be in a December Delirium right about now.

Big 12 teams are a combined 69-11 in non-conference play and lead the nation in average RPI of 0.6023, according to realtimeRPI.com. That puts them just about the Southeastern Conference and the Big East. RPI, or ratings percentage index, is a number used to rank teams based on a team’s won-loss record and strength of schedule.

The Big 12 team’s only have the sixth-toughest strength of schedule ranking, but that will change when conference play begins on Dec. 29.

Kansas (3rd), West Virginia (11th) and TCU (14th) rank in the top 14 nationally in RPI.

The website’s power ratings, which aims to be an even clearer indicator of a team’s talent, has Kansas No. 2, West Virginia No. 11, Baylor No. 12, Iowa State No. 20, Oklahoma State No. 32 and TCU No. 40.

The Horned Frogs (9-0) are now given a 77.5 percent chance of making the NCAA tournament (last appearance was in 1998), a 27.3 percent chance to make the Sweet 16, a 12.2 percent chance to reach the Elite 8 and a 5.2 percent chance to reach the Final Four.

TCU has never advanced past the second round. The last time was in 1987, when Horned Frogs’ coach Jamie Dixon was an All-Southwest Conference point guard.

Fast start

A look at the Big 12 men’s basketball records in non-conference play:

TCU

9 - 0

1.000

Kansas

7 - 0

1.000

Kansas State

8 - 1

.889

West Virginia

8 - 1

.889

Oklahoma State

7 - 1

.875

Texas Tech

7 - 1

.875

Oklahoma

6 - 1

.857

Baylor

6 - 2

.750

Texas

6 - 2

.750

Iowa State

5 - 2

.714

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

