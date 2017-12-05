More Videos

Motel owner dismisses complaint of bed bugs 1:50

Motel owner dismisses complaint of bed bugs

Pause
In 90 Seconds: Most Unique Texas A&M Traditions 2:29

In 90 Seconds: Most Unique Texas A&M Traditions

Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound 0:37

Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

In 90 Seconds: Who is Shohei Ohtani? 1:34

In 90 Seconds: Who is Shohei Ohtani?

Dallas Cowboys visit Cook Children’s Hospital 1:38

Dallas Cowboys visit Cook Children’s Hospital

Here are the top playmakers from the Cowboys’ 38-14 win over the Redskins 0:41

Here are the top playmakers from the Cowboys’ 38-14 win over the Redskins

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Four-star recruit Jalen Catalon is superhero for Mansfield Legacy 1:33

Four-star recruit Jalen Catalon is superhero for Mansfield Legacy

Richardson police news conference on Sherin Mathews 3:39

Richardson police news conference on Sherin Mathews

  • Oklahoma’s Rodney Anderson on touchdown celebrations and Baker Mayfield

    Oklahoma running back Rodney Anderson discusses his touchdown celebration and the real Baker Mayfield.

Oklahoma running back Rodney Anderson discusses his touchdown celebration and the real Baker Mayfield. Stefan Stevenson sstevenson@star-telegram.com
Oklahoma running back Rodney Anderson discusses his touchdown celebration and the real Baker Mayfield. Stefan Stevenson sstevenson@star-telegram.com

Big 12

Oklahoma’s Rodney Anderson declares innocence in social media post

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

December 05, 2017 05:03 PM

UPDATED December 05, 2017 05:22 PM

Oklahoma running back Rodney Anderson denied any wrongdoing in a message posted on Twitter just after 2 p.m. Tuesday.

“In my wildest dreams, I never thought I’d have to set up a Twitter account to defend myself,” said Anderson, who had an emergency order of protection filed against him by a woman in Cleveland (Okla.) County District court on Monday. “In the most possible straightforward and honest manner, I did not do this.”

Anderson, who attended Katy High School, leads the Sooners with 960 yards and 11 touchdowns. A hearing is scheduled for Dec. 18. The 2nd-ranked Sooners play No. 3 Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinals at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The woman, 23, said she first met Anderson at a bar on Nov. 16. She was planning to take an Uber home, but Anderson’s friends “were insistent that he take” her home to her Norman, Okla., apartment, according to the Associated Press.

She wrote that at first she only remembered kissing him and vomiting for about 20 minutes but later, after talking to a friend, recalled being raped. She alleges that Anderson bit her and sexually assaulted her with his fingers, according to The Oklahoman. “I remember feeling like I couldn’t get away,” she wrote in the order. “He knows where I live and I’m scared for my safety.”

“Mr. Anderson first learned of [the woman’s] request for a civil protective order late yesterday evening,” attorney Derek Chance said in a statement released by the school. “Mr. Anderson is shocked and disturbed by [the woman’s] claims. Mr. Anderson did not, nor would he ever, force himself on any woman. There are undoubtedly true victims of sexual assault, for whom Mr. Anderson carries a tremendous amount of compassion. However, there are those accused of sexual assault which they unequivocally did not commit — as is the case for Mr. Anderson.”

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Motel owner dismisses complaint of bed bugs 1:50

Motel owner dismisses complaint of bed bugs

Pause
In 90 Seconds: Most Unique Texas A&M Traditions 2:29

In 90 Seconds: Most Unique Texas A&M Traditions

Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound 0:37

Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

In 90 Seconds: Who is Shohei Ohtani? 1:34

In 90 Seconds: Who is Shohei Ohtani?

Dallas Cowboys visit Cook Children’s Hospital 1:38

Dallas Cowboys visit Cook Children’s Hospital

Here are the top playmakers from the Cowboys’ 38-14 win over the Redskins 0:41

Here are the top playmakers from the Cowboys’ 38-14 win over the Redskins

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Four-star recruit Jalen Catalon is superhero for Mansfield Legacy 1:33

Four-star recruit Jalen Catalon is superhero for Mansfield Legacy

Richardson police news conference on Sherin Mathews 3:39

Richardson police news conference on Sherin Mathews

  • TCU's David Patrick shares his prime Australia recruiting hook

    TCU assistant basketball coach David Patrick played professional basketball in Australia and is godfather to NBA player Ben Simmons, an Aussie native. The relationship helps him recruit in that country, a prime recruiting area as TCU builds on last year's NIT title. Video by Jimmy Burch

TCU's David Patrick shares his prime Australia recruiting hook

View More Video