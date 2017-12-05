Oklahoma’s Rodney Anderson declares innocence in social media post

Oklahoma running back Rodney Anderson denied any wrongdoing in a message posted on Twitter just after 2 p.m. Tuesday.
“In my wildest dreams, I never thought I’d have to set up a Twitter account to defend myself,” said Anderson, who had an emergency order of protection filed against him by a woman in Cleveland (Okla.) County District court on Monday. “In the most possible straightforward and honest manner, I did not do this.”
In my wildest dreams, I never thought I'd have to set up a Twitter account to defend myself. In the most possible straightforward and honest manner, I did not do this.@espn— Rodney Anderson (@24RAnderson) December 5, 2017
Anderson, who attended Katy High School, leads the Sooners with 960 yards and 11 touchdowns. A hearing is scheduled for Dec. 18. The 2nd-ranked Sooners play No. 3 Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinals at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1.
Never miss a local story.
The woman, 23, said she first met Anderson at a bar on Nov. 16. She was planning to take an Uber home, but Anderson’s friends “were insistent that he take” her home to her Norman, Okla., apartment, according to the Associated Press.
She wrote that at first she only remembered kissing him and vomiting for about 20 minutes but later, after talking to a friend, recalled being raped. She alleges that Anderson bit her and sexually assaulted her with his fingers, according to The Oklahoman. “I remember feeling like I couldn’t get away,” she wrote in the order. “He knows where I live and I’m scared for my safety.”
“Mr. Anderson first learned of [the woman’s] request for a civil protective order late yesterday evening,” attorney Derek Chance said in a statement released by the school. “Mr. Anderson is shocked and disturbed by [the woman’s] claims. Mr. Anderson did not, nor would he ever, force himself on any woman. There are undoubtedly true victims of sexual assault, for whom Mr. Anderson carries a tremendous amount of compassion. However, there are those accused of sexual assault which they unequivocally did not commit — as is the case for Mr. Anderson.”
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
Comments