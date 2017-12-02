Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield runs away with Heisman-clinching performance

Just in case anyone remained on the fence, Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield made sure to leave a lasting Heisman Trophy impression.

The Sooners’ quarterback threw for 243 yards and four touchdowns to lead No. 3 Oklahoma over 11th-ranked TCU 41-17 in the Big 12 championship Saturday afternoon at AT&T Stadium.

Mayfield had touchdown passes of 5, 6, 55 and 52 yards while completing 15 of 23 passes. He also rushed six times for 65 yards.

The Heisman, which annually honors the most outstanding college football player in the country, will be announced at 7 p.m. Dec. 9 on ESPN.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

“I’m going to enjoy this next week, traveling and going on the road for some of this stuff,” said Mayfield, who finished third in Heisman voting a year ago. “You’ve got to enjoy it. After that, it’s back to work. Obviously, I’m not going to downplay [winning the Heisman], that would be something very special. Just getting to go is special enough, but the reason I came back was for a national title.”

The last Oklahoma player to win the award was quarterback Sam Bradford in 2008. Mayfield would be the sixth Sooner to win the award and third Oklahoma quarterback. Jason White won it in 2003.

“Baker and I are very much alike,” said TCU coach Gary Patterson, who has feuded with Mayfield in the past. “He could probably be a linebacker because he plays quarterback like a defensive guy. He’s going to challenge you do the things you need to do.”

Mayfield is the first Sooners quarterback since at least 1996 to have a run and a pass of at least 50 yards in the same game. He has 41 touchdown passes this season, second most in a season for Oklahoma behind Bradford’s 50 in ’08.

“To me, he looks like the Heisman,” said TCU quarterback Kenny Hill, who threw for 234 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. “He’s one of the best in college football.”

Mayfield has 14,320 yards passing in his career, eighth most in Football Bowl Subdivision history.

“He hasn’t just done it one year, he’s done it three years,” Patterson said. “He’s had a great career and he finished the regular season winning a championship like champions do.”