Oklahoma tight end Mark Andrews celebrates a touchdown in the first quarter against TCU. The Sooners won the Big 12 Championship Saturday afternoon at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Big 12

TCU likely headed to Alamo Bowl; Oklahoma eyes CFB playoff

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

December 02, 2017 02:56 PM

UPDATED December 03, 2017 12:56 AM

ARLINGTON

TCU appears destined for the Alamo Bowl after taking it on the chin 41-17 against Oklahoma Saturday afternoon in the Big 12 championship.

The game is scheduled for 8 p.m. Dec. 28 at the Alamodome in San Antonio. It will be televised on ESPN. TCU last played in the Alamo Bowl after the 2015 season. The Horned Frogs rallied from a 31-point deficit to beat Oregon in three overtimes.

With a win Saturday, the 11th-ranked Horned Frogs had a chance to play in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. At 10-3, however, that appears unlikely. In the Alamo Bowl, TCU would be matched up with a Pac-12 team such as Stanford, Washington or Washington State. USC, which beat Stanford Friday night in the Pac 12 championship, is most likely headed to one of the at-large New Year’s Six bowls, which include the Cotton Bowl and Fiesta Bowl.

The No. 3-ranked Sooners (11-1) may have clinched a spot in the College Football Playoff with the win. The top four teams selected Sunday by the playoff committee meet in national semifinal games on Jan. 1 before the winners meet in the National Championship on Jan. 8. Sunday’s selection show begins at 11 a.m. on ESPN.

A look at the current projections for Texas schools:

School

Sports Illustrated

CBS Sports

USA Today

Sporting News

TCU

Cotton Bowl vs. Penn State

Fiesta vs. USC

Cotton Bowl vs. Penn State

Alamo Bowl vs. Washington

SMU

Boca Raton Bowl vs. Florida Intl.

Hawaii Bowl vs. Colorado State

Frisco Bowl vs. UTSA

Cure Bowl vs. Central Michigan

North Texas

Heart of Dallas vs. Texas Tech

New Mexico Bowl San Diego St.

Heart of Dallas vs. Texas Tech

Heart of Dallas vs. Kansas State

Texas

Texas Bowl vs. Utah

Heart of Dallas vs. UCLA

Texas Bowl vs. Texas A&M

Liberty Bowl vs. Mississippi State

Texas A&M

Music City Bowl vs. Iowa

Belk Bowl vs. Wake Forest

Texas Bowl vs. Texas

TaxSlayer Bowl vs. Virginia Tech

Houston

Frisco Bowl vs. Marshall

Frisco Bowl vs. Northern Illinois

Boca Raton vs. Florida Atl.

Hawaii Bowl vs. Boise State

UT San Ant.

New Mexico Bowl vs. Utah St.

Armed Forces Bowl vs. Army

Frisco Bowl vs. SMU

NA

Texas Tech

Heart of Dallas vs. UNT

Cactus Bowl vs. Oregon

Heart of Dallas vs. UNT

Independence Bowl vs. Southern Miss

Bowls scheduled in North Texas

Date

Bowl

Site

Dec. 20

DXL Frisco Bowl

Toyota Stadium, Frisco

Dec. 23

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth

Dec. 26

Zaxby’s Heart of Dallas Bowl

Cotton Bowl, Dallas

Dec. 29

Goodyear Cotton Bowl

AT&T Stadium, Arlington

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

