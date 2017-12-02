TCU likely headed to Alamo Bowl; Oklahoma eyes CFB playoff

TCU appears destined for the Alamo Bowl after taking it on the chin 41-17 against Oklahoma Saturday afternoon in the Big 12 championship.

The game is scheduled for 8 p.m. Dec. 28 at the Alamodome in San Antonio. It will be televised on ESPN. TCU last played in the Alamo Bowl after the 2015 season. The Horned Frogs rallied from a 31-point deficit to beat Oregon in three overtimes.

With a win Saturday, the 11th-ranked Horned Frogs had a chance to play in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. At 10-3, however, that appears unlikely. In the Alamo Bowl, TCU would be matched up with a Pac-12 team such as Stanford, Washington or Washington State. USC, which beat Stanford Friday night in the Pac 12 championship, is most likely headed to one of the at-large New Year’s Six bowls, which include the Cotton Bowl and Fiesta Bowl.

The No. 3-ranked Sooners (11-1) may have clinched a spot in the College Football Playoff with the win. The top four teams selected Sunday by the playoff committee meet in national semifinal games on Jan. 1 before the winners meet in the National Championship on Jan. 8. Sunday’s selection show begins at 11 a.m. on ESPN.

A look at the current projections for Texas schools:

School Sports Illustrated CBS Sports USA Today Sporting News TCU Cotton Bowl vs. Penn State Fiesta vs. USC Cotton Bowl vs. Penn State Alamo Bowl vs. Washington SMU Boca Raton Bowl vs. Florida Intl. Hawaii Bowl vs. Colorado State Frisco Bowl vs. UTSA Cure Bowl vs. Central Michigan North Texas Heart of Dallas vs. Texas Tech New Mexico Bowl San Diego St. Heart of Dallas vs. Texas Tech Heart of Dallas vs. Kansas State Texas Texas Bowl vs. Utah Heart of Dallas vs. UCLA Texas Bowl vs. Texas A&M Liberty Bowl vs. Mississippi State Texas A&M Music City Bowl vs. Iowa Belk Bowl vs. Wake Forest Texas Bowl vs. Texas TaxSlayer Bowl vs. Virginia Tech Houston Frisco Bowl vs. Marshall Frisco Bowl vs. Northern Illinois Boca Raton vs. Florida Atl. Hawaii Bowl vs. Boise State UT San Ant. New Mexico Bowl vs. Utah St. Armed Forces Bowl vs. Army Frisco Bowl vs. SMU NA Texas Tech Heart of Dallas vs. UNT Cactus Bowl vs. Oregon Heart of Dallas vs. UNT Independence Bowl vs. Southern Miss

Bowls scheduled in North Texas