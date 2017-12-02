TCU likely headed to Alamo Bowl; Oklahoma eyes CFB playoff

TCU appears destined for the Alamo Bowl after taking it on the chin 41-17 against Oklahoma Saturday afternoon in the Big 12 championship.
The game is scheduled for 8 p.m. Dec. 28 at the Alamodome in San Antonio. It will be televised on ESPN. TCU last played in the Alamo Bowl after the 2015 season. The Horned Frogs rallied from a 31-point deficit to beat Oregon in three overtimes.
With a win Saturday, the 11th-ranked Horned Frogs had a chance to play in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. At 10-3, however, that appears unlikely. In the Alamo Bowl, TCU would be matched up with a Pac-12 team such as Stanford, Washington or Washington State. USC, which beat Stanford Friday night in the Pac 12 championship, is most likely headed to one of the at-large New Year’s Six bowls, which include the Cotton Bowl and Fiesta Bowl.
The No. 3-ranked Sooners (11-1) may have clinched a spot in the College Football Playoff with the win. The top four teams selected Sunday by the playoff committee meet in national semifinal games on Jan. 1 before the winners meet in the National Championship on Jan. 8. Sunday’s selection show begins at 11 a.m. on ESPN.
A look at the current projections for Texas schools:
School
Sports Illustrated
CBS Sports
USA Today
Sporting News
TCU
Cotton Bowl vs. Penn State
Fiesta vs. USC
Cotton Bowl vs. Penn State
Alamo Bowl vs. Washington
SMU
Boca Raton Bowl vs. Florida Intl.
Hawaii Bowl vs. Colorado State
Frisco Bowl vs. UTSA
Cure Bowl vs. Central Michigan
North Texas
Heart of Dallas vs. Texas Tech
New Mexico Bowl San Diego St.
Heart of Dallas vs. Texas Tech
Heart of Dallas vs. Kansas State
Texas
Texas Bowl vs. Utah
Heart of Dallas vs. UCLA
Texas Bowl vs. Texas A&M
Liberty Bowl vs. Mississippi State
Texas A&M
Music City Bowl vs. Iowa
Belk Bowl vs. Wake Forest
Texas Bowl vs. Texas
TaxSlayer Bowl vs. Virginia Tech
Houston
Frisco Bowl vs. Marshall
Frisco Bowl vs. Northern Illinois
Boca Raton vs. Florida Atl.
Hawaii Bowl vs. Boise State
UT San Ant.
New Mexico Bowl vs. Utah St.
Armed Forces Bowl vs. Army
Frisco Bowl vs. SMU
NA
Texas Tech
Heart of Dallas vs. UNT
Cactus Bowl vs. Oregon
Heart of Dallas vs. UNT
Independence Bowl vs. Southern Miss
Bowls scheduled in North Texas
Date
Bowl
Site
Dec. 20
DXL Frisco Bowl
Toyota Stadium, Frisco
Dec. 23
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth
Dec. 26
Zaxby’s Heart of Dallas Bowl
Cotton Bowl, Dallas
Dec. 29
Goodyear Cotton Bowl
AT&T Stadium, Arlington
