Iowa State quarterback Kyle Kempt (17) passes in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.
Iowa State quarterback Kyle Kempt (17) passes in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017. Sue Ogrocki AP
Iowa State quarterback Kyle Kempt (17) passes in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017. Sue Ogrocki AP

Big 12

Iowa State shocks No. 3 Oklahoma in Norman

The Associated Press

October 07, 2017 2:30 PM

NORMAN, Okla.

Kyle Kempt passed for 343 yards and three touchdowns, including a 25-yarder to Allen Lazard that put Iowa State ahead with 2:19 left in the fourth quarter and Joel Lanning made plays on offense and defense to the Cyclones to a stunning 38-31 upset of No. 3 Oklahoma on Saturday.

The loss snapped Oklahoma’s nation-leading 14-game win streak and the Sooners’ 18-game winning streak against the Cyclones that dated to 1990. It was just Iowa State’s second victory against Oklahoma since 1961, and the Cyclones (3-2, 1-1 Big 12) did it without their starting quarterback.

Kempt, a senior, had thrown just two passes in his career before Saturday’s contest. He played because regular starter Jacob Park went on leave for undisclosed personal medical reasons late this week.

Lanning, who switched from quarterback to linebacker in the offseason, played both positions on Saturday. According to the Des Moines Register, he’s the first Iowa State player since 1971 to get significant action both ways in a game. He ran for 35 yards, passed for 25 and had eight tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery.

Baker Mayfield passed for 306 yards and rushed for 57 the Sooners (4-1, 1-1).

THE TAKEAWAY

Iowa State: The Cyclones, heavy underdogs, didn’t need tricks or a slew of takeaways to beat the Sooners. The Cyclones gained 449 yards and competed in the trenches. Iowa State got back into the game with 21 straight points to take the lead after falling behind 24-10.

Oklahoma: It was the second straight game that the Sooners didn’t dominate as expected. Though Oklahoma’s offense purred as usual, the defense struggled against a team that scored just seven points against Texas with Park. Oklahoma also struggled in a 49-41 win over Baylor two weeks ago. The defense that looked dominant in nonconference play has been leaky during Big 12 action.

UP NEXT

Iowa State: Hosts Kansas on Saturday.

Oklahoma: Plays Texas in Dallas on Saturday. The Sooners often have struggled with the Longhorns, regardless of the teams’ records. The Longhorns played host to Kansas State on Saturday night with a 6 p.m. kickoff.

Iowa St.

3

10

11

14

38

Oklahoma

14

10

0

7

31

First Quarter

OKL—Sermon 23 pass from Mayfield (Seibert kick), 12:35

OKL—Lamb 15 pass from Mayfield (Seibert kick), 5:49

ISU—FG Owens 25, 1:20

Second Quarter

OKL—FG Seibert 25, 11:53

ISU—Montgomery 2 run (Owens kick), 6:12

OKL—Mayfield 13 run (Seibert kick), 2:43

ISU—FG Owens 32, :04

Third Quarter

ISU—FG Owens 42, 9:45

ISU—Murdock 28 pass from Kempt (Lazard pass from Kempt), 2:07

Fourth Quarter

ISU—Ryen 57 pass from Kempt (Owens kick), 12:57

OKL—Flowers 1 run (Seibert kick), 7:18

ISU—Lazard 25 pass from Kempt (Owens kick), 2:19

A—86,019.

ISU

OKL

First downs

21

28

Rushes-yards

32-81

35-190

Passing

368

323

Comp-Att-Int

20-27-0

25-34-0

Return Yards

0

71

Punts-Avg.

2-43.0

1-39.0

Fumbles-Lost

0-0

1-1

Penalties-Yards

3-17

6-59

Time of Possession

28:57

31:03

Related stories from Star-Telegram

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Iowa St., Montgomery 17-55, Lanning 9-35, Warren 1-2, Kempt 3-0, (Team) 2-(minus 11). Oklahoma, Sermon 18-90, Mayfield 11-57, Adams 3-42, R.Anderson 1-2, Flowers 1-1, (Team) 1-(minus 2).

PASSING—Iowa St., Lanning 2-3-0-25, Kempt 18-24-0-343. Oklahoma, J.Mead 1-1-0-17, Mayfield 24-33-0-306.

RECEIVING—Iowa St., Montgomery 7-89, Ryen 4-99, Lazard 3-69, Murdock 2-40, D.Jones 2-10, Butler 1-54, Eaton 1-7. Oklahoma, Flowers 7-95, Sermon 5-54, Andrews 3-50, Smallwood 2-40, Lamb 2-26, M.Brown 2-16, Badet 1-19, M.Jones 1-10, Adams 1-7, R.Anderson 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Oklahoma, Seibert 44.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

TCU's David Patrick shares his prime Australia recruiting hook

TCU's David Patrick shares his prime Australia recruiting hook 0:23

TCU's David Patrick shares his prime Australia recruiting hook
TCU's Patterson: Don't underestimate Frogs' receivers in 2017 0:58

TCU's Patterson: Don't underestimate Frogs' receivers in 2017
TCU Horned Frogs 2017 football schedule 1:23

TCU Horned Frogs 2017 football schedule

View More Video