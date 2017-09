Tickets for the Big 12 Football championship game will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. The game is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Dec. 2 at AT&T Stadium.

Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com, by calling 800-745-3000 or visiting the AT&T Stadium ticket office. Tickets cost $175, $135 and $90.

Each participating university will receive 7,000 tickets and an additional 1,000 student tickets. The game will feature the top two teams in the regular-season standings.