Big 12 Football Media Days begin Monday at The Star in Frisco: Talk is on

On Monday, Big 12 football begins a two-day talk-a-thon to raise interest, not money, although donations for struggling academic programs will be accepted, in the Land That Other Football Big-Time Zones Forgot.
The Big 12 gathers under Jerry Jones’ Little Indoor Stadium, Ford Center at The Star in The Frisco, still with only 10 members, the “12” presumably referring to the big grandfather clock ticking on the conference’s viability.
CBSsports.com headlines its pregame look at Big 12 Football Media Days with “There’s a lot to like about Big 12 football (no, really).” Senior writer Dennis Dodd gives five reasons to like Big 12 football, which, what with the Baylor scandal, the non-expansion debacle and David Boren’s up and downs, are five more than many could think of.
Oklahoma is the title favorite, Oklahoma State being not all that far behind in media voting. The bottom three, going from the cellar up, are penciled in as Kansas (but much improved), Iowa State (but gaining) and Texas Tech (no buts; the Red Raiders are sliding).
Then the big middle in some order. Former Oklahoma State coach Pat Jones, a radio talk-show host in Oklahoma, surmises you should figure it this way: Pick Bill Snyder’s team (Kansas State) third and Gary Patterson’s team (TCU) because of the savvy of those two coaches.
Media members had it this way: 1. Oklahoma, 2. Oklahoma State, 3. Kansas State, 4. Texas, 5. TCU, 6. West Virginia, 7. Baylor. 8. Texas Tech, 9. Iowa State, 10. Kansas.
Last year, 10 beat 4, which is why 4 has a new coach (Tom Herman). The last time 1 lost a Big 12 game (a 16-game streak) was in 2015 to 4. Last year and two years ago, 5 could have, maybe should have, beaten 1. Last year, 8 set offensive world records and still lost to 1.
Here is the Media Days schedule, with TCU leading off the festivities after Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby ruminates.
Big 12 Media Days football schedule
Ford Center at The Star in Frisco
TV: Fox Sports Southwest and FS2, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Monday coach press conferences
TCU, Gary Patterson, 10:05 a.m.
Kansas, David Beaty, 10:40 a.m.
Texas Tech, Kliff Kingsbury, 11:15 a.m.
Iowa State, Matt Campbell, 11:50 a.m.
Oklahoma, Lincoln Riley, 12:25 p.m.
Tuesday coach press conferences
Texas, Tom Herman, 10:05 a.m.
West Virginia, Dana Holgorsen, 10:40 a.m.
Baylor, Matt Rhule, 11:15 a.m.
Kansas State, Bill Snyder, 11:50 a.m.
Oklahoma State, Mike Gundy, 12:25 p.m.
Note: Media Days are closed to the public; fans are advised to follow Big 12 social media accounts.
Want to know who's attending Day One of #Big12FB Media Days? We've got you covered. pic.twitter.com/0fzqBhpZdv— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) July 17, 2017
