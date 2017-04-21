Former Sooners star Joe Mixon, Euless Trinity grad agree to settle her lawsuit

The lawsuit Euless Trinity grad Amelia Molitor filed against former Oklahoma Sooners star running back Joe Mixon has been “amicably resolved and dismissed,” the two announced in a joint statement Friday.
ESPN.com’s Jake Trotter shared the joint statement via Twitter.
Joint statement from Joe Mixon/Mia Molitor. The two reached a settlement Friday on Molitor’s civil suit. pic.twitter.com/eD0SO3TziD— Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) April 21, 2017
A video that went viral in December after its release showed the punch Mixon landed to Molitor’s face in July 2014 after an altercation between the two at a Norman, Okla., restaurant.
The video release brought a storm of criticism upon Oklahoma football coach Bob Stoops, who along with the school president and athletic director decided not to dismiss Mixon but instead suspended him for the 2014 season, his freshman season.
Mixon declared as an early entry for the NFL Draft after a stellar 2016 season that ended with an Oklahoma victory over Auburn in the Sugar Bowl.
Some NFL teams have said that Mixon is not on their draft board. Most NFL draft analysts have him as a first-round talent but he is not expected to go before the second round of next week’s draft at the earliest.
“I am happy we were able to bring the lawsuit to an end,” Molitor said in the statement. “Joe and I were able to meet privately, without any attorneys, and talk about our experiences that night. I am encouraged that we will both be able to move forward with our lives.”
Mixon said: “I am thankful Mia and I were able to talk privately. I was able to apologize to her one-to-one. The way I reacted that night, that’s not me.”
Molitor, an OU student at the time who has since graduated and is pursuing a graduate degree, suffered several fractures to her face and had to have her jaw wired shut after the punch.
According to The Oklahoman, Mixon entered an Alford plea, maintaining innocence but acknowledging the evidence, to a misdemeanor charge. He served a year of probation and was required to complete 100 hours of community service and undergo counseling.
Comments