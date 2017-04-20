Oklahoma State bowl rings refuse to acknowledge team’s third loss

Still a little salty, are we, T. Boone State?
Take a close look at the shiny new 2016 Alamo Bowl rings unveiled recently in celebration of the Cowboys’ 38-8 drubbing of Colorado.
What impartial observers might view as an unfortunate and expensive mistake, Oklahoma State faithful interpret as the reversal of an unjust verdict, chiseled into white gold. See, according to official NCAA record, Oklahoma State went 10-3 last year, with losses at Oklahoma, at Baylor and, embarrassingly, at home to Central Michigan.
But the loss to Central Michigan was probably the most controversial in all of college football last season. The Chippewas were incorrectly rewarded an untimed down when officials flagged OSU quarterback Mason Rudolph for inentional grounding on a fourth-down incompletion as time expired.
The Pokes were holding a 27-24 lead at the time, and according to NCAA rules, the game should have simply ended after the penalty. But Central Michigan quarterback Cooper Rush completed a hail mary pass to Jesse Kroll, who lateralled the ball to Corey Willis with an Oklahoma State defender draped on his shoulders. Willis covered 10 yards in a sprint to the opposite corner of the end zone, and the game was over, a 30-27 win for Central Michigan.
Officials from both the Big 12 and the Mid-American Conference admitted to blowing the call after the fact, and both the MAC field crew and the Big 12 replay crew were suspended for their errors.
“Nobody will ever convince me we didn’t get the win,” Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy, who presumably had final word on the ring’s design, said in November. Whether you view it as denial, alternative facts or a righteous crusade, the statement may have been the only thing more savage than the mullet hairdo Gundy rocked for most of the 2016 season.
