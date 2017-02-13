Kansas State’s Snyder taking treatments for throat cancer

0:12 Watch Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Drain 2 Corner 3 Pointers Before Warriors Game Pause

1:49 Rangers manager Jeff Banister is counting on Shin-Soo Choo's return to form

2:39 Mac Attack Reads Mean Tweets

3:04 Keller girls take control of District 3-6A

0:29 TCU's Kenrich Williams says Big 12 foes more wary of Frogs this year

0:59 TCU's Dixon says Frogs got what they deserved in lopsided loss to Baylor

0:31 TCU guard Williams breaks down the Baylor loss

2:34 DeSoto claims its first football state title

1:49 Vetro Flaming Hot Date Night