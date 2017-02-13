Kansas State’s Snyder taking treatments for throat cancer

Kansas State football coach Bill Snyder, a member of the College Football Hall of Fame who has won 202 games in 25 seasons at the school, announced Monday that he has been receiving outpatient treatment for throat cancer but plans to remain as coach of the Wildcats.
Snyder, 77, said he has been receiving treatments for “about three weeks” from physicians at the KU Medical Center in Kansas City, Mo. and the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. In a prepared statement, Snyder said he is “getting along very well” and plans to oversee the Wildcats’ spring football drills when they begin March 29 in Manhattan, Kan.
He also plans to coach next season when the Wildcats project to be a contender for the Big 12 championship. K-State returns several starters, led by quarterback Jesse Ertz, from a team that posted a 9-4 mark last season.
“I have been diagnosed with throat cancer and have been receiving outpatient treatment,” Snyder said in the statement released by school officials. “The doctors and staffs at both KU Med and M.D. Anderson have been great; working so very well together to finalize the overall treatment plan which is being conducted in Kansas City. Both ‘teams’ have projected a positive outcome and have worked out a schedule that allows me to be in Kansas City for my regular treatments and still be back in the office on a regular basis through the first week of March.”
Snyder said his assistant coaches, including son Sean Snyder, “remain highly productive in carrying out their responsibilities keeping us on track” during offseason workouts and preparing for the start of spring drills.
The statement said Snyder’s doctors consider the coach’s prognosis “excellent” and school officials indicated they have no plans to change anything in regard to Snyder’s existing duties.
Kansas State president Richard Myers called Snyder “one of the most determined individuals I have ever met … I know he will successfully complete this treatment program and be on the field with our student-athletes in no time.”
K-State athletic director John Currie said Snyder’s health is of “the utmost importance” to school officials and he expressed the coach will receive “our full support” as he rehabilitates with an eye toward overseeing spring drills and leading the team into its Sept. 2 season opener against Central in Manhattan, Kan.
As part of the statement, Snyder apologized for “having to release this information about my health in this manner prior to sharing it in person with so many personal friends, distant family, players and their families.”
