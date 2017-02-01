Big 12 Signing Day rankings

1. Oklahoma
Sooners’ haul lapped the Big 12 field and cracked the national top-10 with signees from 10 states, including nine Texans.
2. Texas
Longhorns’ haul is light on total signees but loaded with quality at need positions, including impact JC additions at LB, DE, K.
3. Baylor
Credit first-year coach Matt Rhule and his staff for making chicken salad out of chicken feathers in a five-week stretch.
4. TCU
The Horned Frogs’ class lacked numbers but included several potential difference-makers on offense, led by QB Shawn Robinson.
5. Oklahoma State
Cowboys’ class includes several potential difference-makers from Texas, as well as one from Canada.
6. Iowa State
Cyclones picked up the pace under second-year coach Matt Campbell, scoring well in the Midwest and adding key pieces from JC ranks.
7. Texas Tech
Red Raiders focused on instant impact, including six JC signees who will take part in spring drills (four on defense).
8. West Virginia
Mountaineers capitalized on their 10-win season, landing a solid class with additions from nine states, including Texas.
9. Kansas
Jayhawks secured significant offensive pieces, notably QB Peyton Bender (probable starter next fall) and RB Dominic Williams.
10. Kansas State
As usual, Wildcats’ class is undervalued by recruiting analysts but offers a chance for immediate impact in several areas.
Jimmy Burch: 817-390-7760, @Jimmy_Burch
