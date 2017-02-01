Big 12 Signing Day rankings

0:49 Aledo signing day Pause

1:18 TCU's Patterson high on backgrounds of receivers Reagor, Manning

1:02 Gary Patterson 'fired up' that TCU recruiting class not high-rated

12:47 Titletown, TX, epilogue: Always a Bearcat

0:50 Mavs coach Rick Carlisle talks about decision-making down the stretch

2:34 DeSoto claims its first football state title

1:20 TCU baseball is back in season

0:50 Troy Aikman looks forward to welcoming Jerry Jones into Hall of Fame "club"

2:08 Incredible shooting by Nowitzki and Barnes