Dallas Baptist outfielder beats out two Big 12 stars for Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award

Dallas Baptist outfielder Devlin Granberg was selected as the Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award winner on Tuesday, beating out fellow finalists in Texas' Kody Clemens and Texas Tech's Josh Jung.
The BBCSA, created by the Bobby Bragan Youth Foundation, was open to nominations from all Division I baseball programs in Texas. The award takes into account performance at the plate, academics, and personal integrity. This year, 34 players from 20 universities were nominated by their programs.
When his season ended last week, Granberg, a senior from Hudson, Colorado, ranked in the top 10 nationally in six categories, including No. 1 in hits (112), No. 2 in batting average (.443), No. 3 in on-base percentage (.541), No. 5 in runs scored (72) and OPS (1.221), and No. 10 in RBI (70).
"It's a great honor to win the Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award," Granberg said in a press release. "We had a really good year. Coach (Dan) Heefner had a big influence on my career at DBU and my improvement at the plate. I worked hard on using the whole field and getting a good pitch to hit. The key for me was staying focused and consistent at the plate."
Along with being named the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year, Granberg led DBU into the NCAA Tournament where he was named the Most Outstanding Player in the Fayetteville Regional after hitting .667 (12-for-18). In the classroom, Granberg boasts a 4.00 GPA as a Kinesiology major.
"We could not be more excited in the Selection Committee's choice of senior Devlin Granberg of Dallas Baptist University as the Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award winner for 2018," said BBCSA executive director Tracy Taylor. "This is a young man who hit .443 this season, led his team and league in most hitting categories and was named the Missouri Valley Conference Hitter of the Year. Even more important, Devlin was the Academic All-America Player of the Year and posted a 4.0 GPA in Kinesiology during his time at DBU. As impressive as this season and his academic performance is, Devlin is an even better person and a great representative of the criteria of the Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award."
Last week, Granberg was selected by the Boston Red Sox in the sixth round of the 2018 Major League Baseball amateur draft.
Former Mansfield High prospect Hunter Hargrove (Texas Tech) won the award last year.
Comments