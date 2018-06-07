Dream come true: All the area players selected in MLB draft

Nearly 30 players from the Tarrant County and surrounding areas were selected in the 2018 major league first-year player draft that concluded Wednesday evening.
Among the 26 players drafted, 22 came from college. The top local high school players taken was shortstop Mateo Gil from Keller Timber Creek High School. He was drafted by the Cardinals with the 95th overall pick in the third round. He's the son of former Rangers infielder Benji Gil. The top pick from the area was Dallas Baptist outfielder Jameson Hannah, who attended Flower Mound. High School. Hannah was taken by the Cardinals with the 50th overall pick in the second round. TCU first baseman Luken Baker was the second-highest local player taken at No. 75 overall by the Cardinals.
Fourteen right-handed pitchers from the area were drafted.
Tarrant County area MLB draft selections:
Rnd
Pick
Team
Player
Pos.
School
2
50
Athletics
Jameson Hannah
CF
Dallas Baptist (Flower Mound HS)
2C
75
Cardinals
Luken Baker
1B
TCU
3
95
Cardinals
Mateo Gil
SS
Keller Timber Creek HS
3
100
Red Sox
Durbin Feltman
RHP
TCU
4
116
Blue Jays
Sean Wymer
RHP
TCU (Flower Mound HS)
7
215
Brewers
David Fry
C
Northwestern State (Grapevine HS)
12
353
Athletics
Noah Vaughan
OF
UT-Arlington
15
446
Blue Jays
Troy Watson
RHP
Northern Colorado (Gunter HS)
17
519
Diamondbacks
Justin Garcia
RHP
Arkansas-Little Rock (Colleyville Heritage HS)
20
595
Orioles
Caleb Kilian
RHP
Texas Tech (Flower Mound HS)
20
600
Rays
Stephen Yancey
RHP
Texas Wesleyan (South Grand Prairie HS)
20
610
Red Sox
Kason Howell
OF
Argyle Liberty HS
22
645
Tigers
Mark Conger
RHP
Vanderbilt (Stephenville HS)
26
778
Mariners
Cal Hernandez
3B
Oral Roberts (Coppell HS)
26
782
Royals
Daniel James
RHP
UT-Arlington
32
957
Marlins
Jake Norton
RHP
Stephen F. Austin (Waxahachie HS)
32
961
Angels
Jared Janczak
RHP
TCU
32
971
Nationals
Alec Maley
RHP
Kentucky (Colleyville Heritage HS)
35
1050
Rays
B.J. Myers
RHP
West Virginia (Flower Mound HS)
35
1051
Angels
Tim Millard
3B
Dallas Baptist (Flower Mound HS)
35
1055
Brewers
Josh Watson, Josh
LF
TCU (Arlington Martin HS)
36
1093
Indians
Jose Gutierrez
C
Arlington Lamar HS
37
1119
Diamondbacks
Zack Plunkett
C
Arkansas-Fayetteville (L.D. Bell HS)
38
1154
Dodgers
Connery Peters
RHP
Joshua HS
40
1204
Twins
Tyler Webb
SS
Memphis (Prosper HS)
40
1207
Yankees
Reid Anderson
RHP
Brown (Aledo HS)
Comments