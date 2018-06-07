Timber Creek’s Mateo Gil, shown in a 2016 game, struck out seven in five innings against Fossil Ridge.
College Baseball

Dream come true: All the area players selected in MLB draft

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

June 07, 2018 02:46 AM

Nearly 30 players from the Tarrant County and surrounding areas were selected in the 2018 major league first-year player draft that concluded Wednesday evening.

Among the 26 players drafted, 22 came from college. The top local high school players taken was shortstop Mateo Gil from Keller Timber Creek High School. He was drafted by the Cardinals with the 95th overall pick in the third round. He's the son of former Rangers infielder Benji Gil. The top pick from the area was Dallas Baptist outfielder Jameson Hannah, who attended Flower Mound. High School. Hannah was taken by the Cardinals with the 50th overall pick in the second round. TCU first baseman Luken Baker was the second-highest local player taken at No. 75 overall by the Cardinals.

Fourteen right-handed pitchers from the area were drafted.

Tarrant County area MLB draft selections:

Rnd

Pick

Team

Player

Pos.

School

2

50

Athletics

Jameson Hannah

CF

Dallas Baptist (Flower Mound HS)

2C

75

Cardinals

Luken Baker

1B

TCU

3

95

Cardinals

Mateo Gil

SS

Keller Timber Creek HS

3

100

Red Sox

Durbin Feltman

RHP

TCU

4

116

Blue Jays

Sean Wymer

RHP

TCU (Flower Mound HS)

7

215

Brewers

David Fry

C

Northwestern State (Grapevine HS)

12

353

Athletics

Noah Vaughan

OF

UT-Arlington

15

446

Blue Jays

Troy Watson

RHP

Northern Colorado (Gunter HS)

17

519

Diamondbacks

Justin Garcia

RHP

Arkansas-Little Rock (Colleyville Heritage HS)

20

595

Orioles

Caleb Kilian

RHP

Texas Tech (Flower Mound HS)

20

600

Rays

Stephen Yancey

RHP

Texas Wesleyan (South Grand Prairie HS)

20

610

Red Sox

Kason Howell

OF

Argyle Liberty HS

22

645

Tigers

Mark Conger

RHP

Vanderbilt (Stephenville HS)

26

778

Mariners

Cal Hernandez

3B

Oral Roberts (Coppell HS)

26

782

Royals

Daniel James

RHP

UT-Arlington

32

957

Marlins

Jake Norton

RHP

Stephen F. Austin (Waxahachie HS)

32

961

Angels

Jared Janczak

RHP

TCU

32

971

Nationals

Alec Maley

RHP

Kentucky (Colleyville Heritage HS)

35

1050

Rays

B.J. Myers

RHP

West Virginia (Flower Mound HS)

35

1051

Angels

Tim Millard

3B

Dallas Baptist (Flower Mound HS)

35

1055

Brewers

Josh Watson, Josh

LF

TCU (Arlington Martin HS)

36

1093

Indians

Jose Gutierrez

C

Arlington Lamar HS

37

1119

Diamondbacks

Zack Plunkett

C

Arkansas-Fayetteville (L.D. Bell HS)

38

1154

Dodgers

Connery Peters

RHP

Joshua HS

40

1204

Twins

Tyler Webb

SS

Memphis (Prosper HS)

40

1207

Yankees

Reid Anderson

RHP

Brown (Aledo HS)

