Kyler Murray's multi-hit game helps power Oklahoma to shellacking of UT Arlington

No. 18 Oklahoma scored 10 runs in the first three innings to power past UTA baseball 11-5 on Tuesday night at Clay Gould Ballpark.

UTA (20-21) gave up seven walks to Oklahoma (28-15) in the first two innings as the Sooners took a commanding lead. Despite a two-run blast from Christian Hollie in the fifth inning, the Sooners were able to hold off the Mavs with 10 total strikeouts.

Feeding off of Hollie’s homer, UTA collected two-hit games from Noah Vaughan, Zac Cook, and Will Olson. On the mound, UTA started freshman Carlos Tavera – who pitched one-plus inning allowing five runs on two hits and four walks.

Oklahoma center fielder Kyler Murray, who is also expected to start at quarterback for the OU football team this fall, led the Sooners' offense with a 3-for-4 day at the plate. Murray notched two doubles and drove in three runs.

The Mavs will look to bounce back as they head to Alabama to take on Troy for a three-game series starting Friday at 6 p.m. at Riddle-Pace Field.