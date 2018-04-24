Oklahoma's Steele Walker (1) congratulates teammate Kyler Murray (7) on his fourth-inning two-run home run against Texas Christian at Lupton Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, on Friday, April 6, 2018.
Oklahoma's Steele Walker (1) congratulates teammate Kyler Murray (7) on his fourth-inning two-run home run against Texas Christian at Lupton Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, on Friday, April 6, 2018. Max Faulkner Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Oklahoma's Steele Walker (1) congratulates teammate Kyler Murray (7) on his fourth-inning two-run home run against Texas Christian at Lupton Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, on Friday, April 6, 2018. Max Faulkner Fort Worth Star-Telegram

College Baseball

Kyler Murray's multi-hit game helps power Oklahoma to shellacking of UT Arlington

By Bailey Arredondo

Special to the Star-Telegram

April 24, 2018 10:21 PM

No. 18 Oklahoma scored 10 runs in the first three innings to power past UTA baseball 11-5 on Tuesday night at Clay Gould Ballpark.

UTA (20-21) gave up seven walks to Oklahoma (28-15) in the first two innings as the Sooners took a commanding lead. Despite a two-run blast from Christian Hollie in the fifth inning, the Sooners were able to hold off the Mavs with 10 total strikeouts.

Feeding off of Hollie’s homer, UTA collected two-hit games from Noah Vaughan, Zac Cook, and Will Olson. On the mound, UTA started freshman Carlos Tavera – who pitched one-plus inning allowing five runs on two hits and four walks.

Oklahoma center fielder Kyler Murray, who is also expected to start at quarterback for the OU football team this fall, led the Sooners' offense with a 3-for-4 day at the plate. Murray notched two doubles and drove in three runs.

The Mavs will look to bounce back as they head to Alabama to take on Troy for a three-game series starting Friday at 6 p.m. at Riddle-Pace Field.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

  Comments  