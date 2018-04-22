Georgia Southern downs UTA baseball with 3-run 7th to claim Sun Belt series

Georgia Southern scored three runs in the seventh inning to post a 4-1 win over UT Arlington on Sunday morning to claim the three-game college baseball series in Statesboro, Ga.

Will Olson got things rolling for the Mavericks (20-20, 10-8 Sun Belt) with a leadoff solo home run to open the fourth inning.

Georgia Southern took the lead in the bottom of the seventh inning. Austin Thompson and Tyler Martin led off with hits before Mason McWhorter's two-run double. McWhorter later scored on a sacrifice fly to give Georgia Southern (20-20, 10-7) a 3-1 lead.

On the mound, junior Ka’ikepono Anderson (0-2) pictched six-plus innings, allowing five hits and three runs while striking out nine.

Olson had three of the Mavericks' five hits, including a double and his sixth homer of the season.

UTA returns home to host Oklahoma at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Clay Gould Ballpark.