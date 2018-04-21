Minjarez, Olson, Cook lead UT Arlington past Georgia Southern to even series

Josh Minjarez and Will Olson each drove in two runs, leading UTA baseball to a 5-2 victory over Georgia Southern Saturday afternoon at J.I. Clements Stadium.

With Trae Patterson on the mound, the Mavs (20-19, 10-7 Sun Belt) bounced back from a 7-0 shutout loss Friday night, with Patterson allowing only one run in six innings of work.

The Mavs scored first in the top of the fifth, getting a first-pitch lead-off single from David Renning to left field. Second baseman Zac Cook later doubled to right center field to score Renning.

Cook helped the UTA offense with a 3-for-4 game, ripping two doubles and drawing a walk. Olson and Minjarez each had two RBIs, with Olson collecting two hits in the win.

UTA will look to continue its momentum in the final game of the series Sunday at 10 am at J.I. Clements Stadium.