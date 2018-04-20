UTA's Josh Minjarez, left, tries to make the tag as TCU's Coby Boulware slides safe to steal second base in the second inning of Wednesday's, April 18, 2018 baseball game at Clay Gould Ballpark in Arlington.
UTA's Josh Minjarez, left, tries to make the tag as TCU's Coby Boulware slides safe to steal second base in the second inning of Wednesday's, April 18, 2018 baseball game at Clay Gould Ballpark in Arlington. Bob Haynes Special to the Star-Telegram
UTA's Josh Minjarez, left, tries to make the tag as TCU's Coby Boulware slides safe to steal second base in the second inning of Wednesday's, April 18, 2018 baseball game at Clay Gould Ballpark in Arlington. Bob Haynes Special to the Star-Telegram

College Baseball

Three-run fifth, eighth innings doom UT Arlington against Georgia Southern

By Bailey Arredondo

Special to the Star-Telegram

April 20, 2018 08:50 PM

Despite an admirable performance from senior lefty Brad Vassar on the mound, UT Arlington baseball allowed three runs in the fifth and eighth innings as Georgia Southern ran away to a 7-0 win over the Mavs Friday evening at J.I. Clements Stadium.

The Mavs (19-19, 9-7) saw Vassar dominate, allowing only two hits in his ninth start of the year, but three runs on two walks and a two-run error in the fifth lifted the Eagles (19-18, 9-6) to the series-opening win.

The Eagles added a run in the seventh before scoring three unearned runs in the eighth.

Freshman outfielder David Renning was the only UTA player to have multiple hits, but Zac Cook and Josh Minjarez each extended their hitting streaks to six games.

The series will resume Saturday at 2 p.m. with senior Trae Patterson pitching for UTA.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

  Comments  