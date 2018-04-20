Three-run fifth, eighth innings doom UT Arlington against Georgia Southern

Despite an admirable performance from senior lefty Brad Vassar on the mound, UT Arlington baseball allowed three runs in the fifth and eighth innings as Georgia Southern ran away to a 7-0 win over the Mavs Friday evening at J.I. Clements Stadium.

The Mavs (19-19, 9-7) saw Vassar dominate, allowing only two hits in his ninth start of the year, but three runs on two walks and a two-run error in the fifth lifted the Eagles (19-18, 9-6) to the series-opening win.

The Eagles added a run in the seventh before scoring three unearned runs in the eighth.

Freshman outfielder David Renning was the only UTA player to have multiple hits, but Zac Cook and Josh Minjarez each extended their hitting streaks to six games.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

The series will resume Saturday at 2 p.m. with senior Trae Patterson pitching for UTA.