Childs leads UTA past No. 23 Dallas Baptist, TCU up next

Outfielder Phillip Childs, a red-shirt sophomore from Euless Trinity, had two RBIs and collected his first career hits to lead UTA's baseball team over No. 23 Dallas Baptist, 7-2 on Tuesday night at Clay Gould Ballpark.
UTA (19-17) scored seven runs in three innings to get its third win over a top-25 ranked opponent edging Dallas Baptist (23-11).
Making his first career start, Childs went 2-for-4 with two RBI.
Noah Vaughan added a 3-for-4 night with two doubles.
Freshman Carlos Tavera made his second start of the year and pitched four innings. Tavera allowed three hits and two runs, and walked three with three strike-outs.
Up next, the Mavs host TCU on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at Clay Gould Ballpark.
