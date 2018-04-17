Texas-Arlington and second baseman Zac Cook will get another shot against TCU and catcher Colton Parrish with a game Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at Clay Gould Ballpark.
College Baseball

Childs leads UTA past No. 23 Dallas Baptist, TCU up next

By Bailey Arredondo

Special to the Star-Telegram

April 17, 2018 10:38 PM

Outfielder Phillip Childs, a red-shirt sophomore from Euless Trinity, had two RBIs and collected his first career hits to lead UTA's baseball team over No. 23 Dallas Baptist, 7-2 on Tuesday night at Clay Gould Ballpark.

It was the third win this season for UTA (19-17) over a top 25 team.

UTA (19-17) scored seven runs in three innings edging Dallas Baptist (23-11).

Making his first career start, Childs went 2-for-4 with two RBI.

Noah Vaughan added a 3-for-4 night with two doubles.

Freshman Carlos Tavera made his second start of the year and pitched four innings. Tavera allowed three hits and two runs, and walked three with three strike-outs.

Up next, the Mavs host TCU on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at Clay Gould Ballpark.

