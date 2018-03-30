Patterson's arm, Hollie's bat power UTA to shutout win over ULM

Trae Patterson struck out a career-high nine batters over 7 1/3 shutout innings, and Christian Hollie went 4-for-4 to lead UTA baseball to a 5-0 win over Louisiana-Monroe in a Sun Belt Conference baseball game Friday night at Clay Gould Ballpark.
UTA (13-11, 6-2 Sun Belt) clinched its second conference weekend series and has now won nine of its last 11 games after a horrible start.
The Mavs coasted in Friday's win behind a three-run second inning and single tallies in the third and fifth.
UTA collected nine hits in the win, with Hollie leading the charge. Omar Salinas extended his hitting streak to a career-long 12 games with a 1-for-4 outing.
Patterson allowed four hits and three walks in his longest outing this season. Patterson was relieved by Andrew Gross after a batter reached base with one out in the eight inning.
ULM (14-11, 3-4) starter Chase Beal worked 4 2/3 innings, allowing seven hits and five runs – three earned — with two walks.
The series concludes Saturday with a game at 1 p.m. at Clay Gould Ballpark.
