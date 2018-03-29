Big night from Williams drives UTA to victory in opener against ULM

Senior RJ Williams hit a go-ahead double in the sixth inning, part of his career-high four-RBI night, to rally UT Arlington to a 5-2 baseball win over Louisiana-Monroe on Thursday at Clay Gould Ballpark.
ULM (14-11, 3-4 Sun Belt) got on the board first with a solo homer from Johnny DeLaCruz on a 3-1 count.
UTA (12-11, 5-2) then rallied with a three-run frame in the sixth inning, including a go-ahead two-run, two-out double from Williams, who added a sacrifice fly in the third and an RBI fielder's choice in the eighth.
The Mavs collected eight hits and six walks in the game with Zac Cook leading the way with two singles, a double and a walk in his 3-for-4 game.
Senior Brad Vassar pitched five innings, allowing three hits and two runs, walking one and striking out four. Logan Austin opened the sixth inning in relief of Vassar and worked 2.2 hitless innings, allowing just three walks and striking out one.
The series resumes Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Clay Gould Ballpark with Trae Patterson on the mound.
Comments