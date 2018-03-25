UT Arlington baseball edged in series finale at Little Rock

Little Rock rallied for two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to upend UT Arlington 5-4 and capture the best-of-three Sun Belt Conference baseball series Sunday afternoon at Gary Hogan Field in Little Rock.

Trailing 4-3 entering the eighth, Little Rock (13-10, 4-2 Sun Belt) tied it on Matt Merino's fifth home run of the season. Kale Emshoff doubled with two outs and scored on Chase Coker's single for the go-ahead run.

The Mavericks (11-11, 4-2) collected 10 hits in the game as Omar Salinas and Christian Hollie extended their hitting streaks to 10 games apiece.

Ka'ikepono Anderson started for UTA, pitching 41/3 innings while allowing three runs on three hits. He struck out three and walked two.

Ryan Buss tied his career long with 31/3 innings in relief, allowing two hits.

The Mavericks look to bounce back Tuesday when they open a four-game home stretch against No. 22 Sam Houston State at 6:30 p.m. at Clay Gould Ballpark.



