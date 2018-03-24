UTA rides Cook's classic day to series equalizer at Little Rock

Four UT Arlington batters ripped home runs during a 20-hit barrage Saturday as the Mavericks held off Arkansas Little Rock 15-13 to even their three-game series at Gary Hogan Field.
UTA (11-10, 4-1) set season highs in hits, homers and runs in the win over Little Rock (12-10, 3-2).
The Mavs used home runs by Christian Hollie, David Renning and Noah Vaughn in the first three innings and three more scores in the fourth inning to build a 7-3 lead.
UALR chipped its way back into the game, a familiar theme Saturday, with a pair of runs in the sixth.
Never miss a local story.
But UTA opened the seventh with its first eight batters reaching base. The result was five runs on six hits, the biggest being a grand slam by second baseman Zac Cook.
Three more UTA runs in the ninth pushed the lead to 15-7 but Little Rock scored six in the bottom of the ninth and had the tying run at the plate before Mavs closer Daniel James ended the game by notching a strikeout.
Cook, a sophomore from Flower Mound Marcus, had a career-high six runs batted in and was 4-of-5 on the day with a double and the grand slam, his first collegiate home run. Hollie also had a homer, double and four RBIs in a 3-for-7 performance.
Trae Patterson (1-1) pitched 5.1 innings, allowing five runs on seven hits, and striking out three.
The series will have a deciding game three on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Gary Hogan Field. UTA will start junior right-hander Ka'ikpeono Anderson.
Comments