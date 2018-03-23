Game's first run goes to UTA but Little Rock gets all the rest

Arkansas Little Rock scored three runs in the bottom of the second inning and UT Arlington never found its rhythm in a 5-1 loss Friday to open a three-game series at Gary Hogan Field.

UTA (10-10, 3-1 Sun Belt) started the scoring in the top of the second on a two-out solo home run by Omar Salinas, his first of the season.

But Little Rock (12-9, 3-1) responded with two doubles, three singles and a sacrifice fly to push across three runs in the bottom of the inning. It proved an insurmountable advantage. UALR added single runs in the third, on three consecutive hits, and the eighth.

Mavericks senior Brad Vassar (2-2) pitched 2 1/3 innings, allowing eight hits and four runs on 47 pitches.

UALR went out in order in the first inning but had runners on base in every frame after.

The teams resume their series at 2 p.m. Saturday at Gary Hogan Field.