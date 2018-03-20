UT Arlington keeps winning streak alive, shuts down Abilene Christian

UT Arlington's pitching staff never gave Abilene Christian room to breathe Tuesday night, as five Mavs pitchers combined for a two-hit shutout win over the Wildcats at Clay Gould Ballpark.

The 3-0 victory for the Mavs extended their winning streak to six. ACU notched just two hits, a two-out double in the second and a leadoff single in the fourth, on UTA's five pitchers, who issued just three walks as a group.

Cody Wernli started on the mound for the Mavs, pitching a career-long 3 1/3 innings in his second career start. The sophomore allowed two hits and one walk, while striking out three.

A solo homer in the fifth from senior third baseman RJ Williams provided UTA the only run they ended up needing.

With a two-run lead to open the seventh, the Mavs turned to righty Tristan Tom, who worked a perfect frame. Daniel James later turned in a scoreless ninth inning for the 17th save of his career and first of the season.

Next up, UTA travels to face Little Rock Friday at 6 p.m. to open the Mavs' first road conference series of the season.