UTA first baseman Omar Salinas celebrates with teammates during last year's victory over Texas A&M in Arlington. Salinas went 2-for-6 Tuesday night as the Mavericks defeated the Aggies again, this time 5-1 in 18 innings in College Station.
UTA first baseman Omar Salinas celebrates with teammates during last year's victory over Texas A&M in Arlington. Salinas went 2-for-6 Tuesday night as the Mavericks defeated the Aggies again, this time 5-1 in 18 innings in College Station. Brad Loper Special to the Star-Telegram
UTA first baseman Omar Salinas celebrates with teammates during last year's victory over Texas A&M in Arlington. Salinas went 2-for-6 Tuesday night as the Mavericks defeated the Aggies again, this time 5-1 in 18 innings in College Station. Brad Loper Special to the Star-Telegram

College Baseball

UT Arlington keeps winning streak alive, shuts down Abilene Christian

By Bailey Arredondo

Special to the Star-Telegram

March 20, 2018 10:01 PM

UT Arlington's pitching staff never gave Abilene Christian room to breathe Tuesday night, as five Mavs pitchers combined for a two-hit shutout win over the Wildcats at Clay Gould Ballpark.

The 3-0 victory for the Mavs extended their winning streak to six. ACU notched just two hits, a two-out double in the second and a leadoff single in the fourth, on UTA's five pitchers, who issued just three walks as a group.

Cody Wernli started on the mound for the Mavs, pitching a career-long 3 1/3 innings in his second career start. The sophomore allowed two hits and one walk, while striking out three.

A solo homer in the fifth from senior third baseman RJ Williams provided UTA the only run they ended up needing.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

With a two-run lead to open the seventh, the Mavs turned to righty Tristan Tom, who worked a perfect frame. Daniel James later turned in a scoreless ninth inning for the 17th save of his career and first of the season.

Next up, UTA travels to face Little Rock Friday at 6 p.m. to open the Mavs' first road conference series of the season.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Package bomb explodes inside Texas FedEx center

View More Video