UT Arlington's Christian Hollie, shown in action last season, had a two-run home run in a seven-run fourth inning Tuesday against Minnesota.
UT Arlington's Christian Hollie, shown in action last season, had a two-run home run in a seven-run fourth inning Tuesday against Minnesota. Brad Loper Special to the Star-Telegram
UT Arlington's Christian Hollie, shown in action last season, had a two-run home run in a seven-run fourth inning Tuesday against Minnesota. Brad Loper Special to the Star-Telegram

College Baseball

Runs come easier, and quicker, for UTA in pounding of Minnesota

By Stephen Schroats

sschroats@star-telegram.com

March 14, 2018 10:18 PM

After playing past midnight in an run-starved 18-inning affair in College Station on Tuesday, UT Arlington's baseball team came home Wednesday and made quicker work of the Minnesota Gophers 13-5 at Clay Gould Ballpark.

UTA (6-9) showed little ill effect of the nearly six-hour game Tuesday against the sixth-ranked Aggies that was scoreless for 17 innings before a couple A&M errors opened the door for UTA's five runs in the 18th.

Minnesota (12-7) opened its week-long Texas stay Tuesday in Dallas with a win over George Washington. GWU had just finished a weekend series at Baylor and met on neutral ground with Minnesota, which was coming to the area for the game at UTA and a weekend series with TCU.

In Wednesday's game at UTA, Minnesota tallied runs on sacrifice flies in the first and third innings but that was matched by a two-run homer in the second by UTA freshman catcher Jakob Nunez, the first of his collegiate career.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Mavericks took control in a seven-run fourth inning with an RBI single by Nunez, a two-out, two-RBI triple to the wall by Noah Vaughan and Christian Hollie's two-run shot to left as the biggest blows.

Vaughan added another run-scoring triple in eighth as he, Nunez and Hollie each finished with three RBIs. Lead-off batter RJ Williams scored three times.

UTA will host Georgia State (11-6) for three games this weekend to open Sun Belt Conference competition.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Who should the Cowboys draft first? Here are the 15 guys they're most likely to take

View More Video