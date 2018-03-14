Runs come easier, and quicker, for UTA in pounding of Minnesota

After playing past midnight in an run-starved 18-inning affair in College Station on Tuesday, UT Arlington's baseball team came home Wednesday and made quicker work of the Minnesota Gophers 13-5 at Clay Gould Ballpark.





UTA (6-9) showed little ill effect of the nearly six-hour game Tuesday against the sixth-ranked Aggies that was scoreless for 17 innings before a couple A&M errors opened the door for UTA's five runs in the 18th.

Minnesota (12-7) opened its week-long Texas stay Tuesday in Dallas with a win over George Washington. GWU had just finished a weekend series at Baylor and met on neutral ground with Minnesota, which was coming to the area for the game at UTA and a weekend series with TCU.

In Wednesday's game at UTA, Minnesota tallied runs on sacrifice flies in the first and third innings but that was matched by a two-run homer in the second by UTA freshman catcher Jakob Nunez, the first of his collegiate career.

The Mavericks took control in a seven-run fourth inning with an RBI single by Nunez, a two-out, two-RBI triple to the wall by Noah Vaughan and Christian Hollie's two-run shot to left as the biggest blows.

Vaughan added another run-scoring triple in eighth as he, Nunez and Hollie each finished with three RBIs. Lead-off batter RJ Williams scored three times.

UTA will host Georgia State (11-6) for three games this weekend to open Sun Belt Conference competition.