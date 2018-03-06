UT Arlington pitcher David Moffat, shown earlier this month against TCU, went a career-long 4 2/3 innings Tuesday in a loss against Baylor.
UT Arlington pitcher David Moffat, shown earlier this month against TCU, went a career-long 4 2/3 innings Tuesday in a loss against Baylor. Bob Haynes Special to the Star-Telegram
College Baseball

Big error, big inning lead to UTA's downfall against Baylor

By Stephen Schroats

March 06, 2018 11:13 PM

Baylor took advantage of a two-out fielding error to score six times in the fifth inning of Tuesday's 9-1 victory over UT Arlington's baseball team at Globe Life Park.

Outfielder Nick Loftin led Baylor (5-5) with three hits in the game and scored the last run of the big inning on a wild pitch. Teammate Richard Cunningham had two hits and three RBIs, including two on an eight-inning single.

UTA (4-6) got on the board first when Easton Johnson led off the bottom of the third with a triple to the wall and scored on a sacrifice by RJ Williams. Noah Vaughan followed with a double but was stranded after the next two batters failed to advance him.

Vaughan's hit extended his streak to seven games.

David Moffat (0-2) got the start for the Mavericks and had a couple 1-2-3 innings before allowing a pair of doubles in the fifth. He was lifted after a career-long 4 2/3 innings for reliever Tristan Tom who bore the brunt of Baylor's bats.

Tom's first batter reached on the infield error and the next four ripped clean hits as the Bears' lead swelled.

Three runs in the eighth by Baylor wrapped up the scoring.

