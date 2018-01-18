TCU, Texas Tech and Texas help state dominate preseason baseball rankings

Big 12 men’s basketball is not the only sport showing a surge in national prominence. Big 12 baseball, including preeminent programs TCU, Texas Tech and Texas, has been dominating the rankings in recent years.
That probably won’t change in 2018. Seven teams from Texas or the Big 12 are in the first two preseason Top 25 rankings released by D1 Baseball and Perfect Game.
TCU, coming off its fourth consecutive College World Series and fifth appearance since 2010, ranks 3rd and 7th in the Perfect Game and D1 Baseball rankings. Texas Tech ranks 4th and 3rd in the two polls. Six Texas schools are in each of the polls, including Dallas Baptist in the D1 poll and Sam Houston State in the Perfect Game poll.
Texas A&M and Texas are ranked in both polls. Here’s the preseason Top 25 rankings from Perfect Game and D1 Baseball:
Perfect Game Preseason Top 25
Rank
School
2017 Record
1
Florida
52-19
2
Oregon State
56-6
3
TCU
50-18
4
Texas Tech
45-17
5
Florida State
46-23
6
Arkansas
45-19
7
North Carolina
49-14
8
Kentucky
43-23
9
Miami
32-27
10
Stanford
42-16
11
Mississippi
32-25
12
LSU
52-20
13
NC State
36-25
14
Louisville
53-12
15
Texas A&M
41-23
16
UCLA
30-27
17
Indiana
34-242
18
Oklahoma
35-24
19
Cal State Fullerton
39-24
20
Duke
30-28
21
Houston
42-21
22
Sam Houston State
44-23
23
Texas
39-24
24
Clemson
42-21
25
Mississippi State
40-27
D1 Baseball Preseason Top 25
Rank
School
2017 ranking
1
Florida
1
2
Oregon State
3
3
Texas Tech
13
4
Arkansas
20
5
Florida State
6
6
North Carolina
11
7
TCU
4
8
Kentucky
10
9
Ole Miss
NR
10
Texas A&M
8
11
UCLA
NR
12
Mississippi State
14
13
Stanford
17
14
Vanderbilt
19
15
Louisville
5
16
LSU
2
17
Cal State Fullerton
7
18
Dallas Baptist
NR
19
Virginia
22
20
South Alabama
NR
21
Texas
23
22
West Virginia
NR
23
Indiana
NR
24
Houston
21
25
Duke
NR
