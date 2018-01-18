TCU players, including Evan Skoug, Brian Howard and Durbin Feltman cheer during a game at the College World Series in Omaha, Neb. in June 2017.
College Baseball

TCU, Texas Tech and Texas help state dominate preseason baseball rankings

By Stefan Stevenson

January 18, 2018 03:58 PM

Big 12 men’s basketball is not the only sport showing a surge in national prominence. Big 12 baseball, including preeminent programs TCU, Texas Tech and Texas, has been dominating the rankings in recent years.

That probably won’t change in 2018. Seven teams from Texas or the Big 12 are in the first two preseason Top 25 rankings released by D1 Baseball and Perfect Game.

TCU, coming off its fourth consecutive College World Series and fifth appearance since 2010, ranks 3rd and 7th in the Perfect Game and D1 Baseball rankings. Texas Tech ranks 4th and 3rd in the two polls. Six Texas schools are in each of the polls, including Dallas Baptist in the D1 poll and Sam Houston State in the Perfect Game poll.

Texas A&M and Texas are ranked in both polls. Here’s the preseason Top 25 rankings from Perfect Game and D1 Baseball:

Perfect Game Preseason Top 25

Rank

School

2017 Record

1

Florida

52-19

2

Oregon State

56-6

3

TCU

50-18

4

Texas Tech

45-17

5

Florida State

46-23

6

Arkansas

45-19

7

North Carolina

49-14

8

Kentucky

43-23

9

Miami

32-27

10

Stanford

42-16

11

Mississippi

32-25

12

LSU

52-20

13

NC State

36-25

14

Louisville

53-12

15

Texas A&M

41-23

16

UCLA

30-27

17

Indiana

34-242

18

Oklahoma

35-24

19

Cal State Fullerton

39-24

20

Duke

30-28

21

Houston

42-21

22

Sam Houston State

44-23

23

Texas

39-24

24

Clemson

42-21

25

Mississippi State

40-27

D1 Baseball Preseason Top 25

Rank

School

2017 ranking

1

Florida

1

2

Oregon State

3

3

Texas Tech

13

4

Arkansas

20

5

Florida State

6

6

North Carolina

11

7

TCU

4

8

Kentucky

10

9

Ole Miss

NR

10

Texas A&M

8

11

UCLA

NR

12

Mississippi State

14

13

Stanford

17

14

Vanderbilt

19

15

Louisville

5

16

LSU

2

17

Cal State Fullerton

7

18

Dallas Baptist

NR

19

Virginia

22

20

South Alabama

NR

21

Texas

23

22

West Virginia

NR

23

Indiana

NR

24

Houston

21

25

Duke

NR

  • TCU hitter Luken Baker describes recovery after season-ending injury

