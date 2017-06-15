Texas Tech’s Hunter Hargrove wins Bobby Bragan Slugger Award

Texas Tech senior infielder Hunter Hargrove is the inaugural winner of the Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award, the Bragan Youth Foundation announced Thursday.
Hargrove, a graduate of Mansfield High, was drafted in the 25th round of the Major League Baseball draft by the Oakland Athletics.
The co-player of the year in the Big 12, Hargrove will be honored at a gala on Sept. 26 at the Fort Worth Club.
Hargrove led the Red Raiders with a .343 batting average in 2017. He also held the team's top marks in hits (84), doubles (26) and runs (56), while also driving in 51 RBI. The three-year letterman leaves Tech with 139 hits, 91 RBI and 82 runs scored for a career batting average of .315 while leading the Red Raiders to back-to-back conference titles.
Hargrove was an all-state and all-star player in high school for the Tigers, where he played every position during his three-year career.
Comments