College Baseball

June 15, 2017 4:19 PM

Texas Tech’s Hunter Hargrove wins Bobby Bragan Slugger Award

By David Humphrey

dchumphrey@star-telegram.com

Texas Tech senior infielder Hunter Hargrove is the inaugural winner of the Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award, the Bragan Youth Foundation announced Thursday.

Hargrove, a graduate of Mansfield High, was drafted in the 25th round of the Major League Baseball draft by the Oakland Athletics.

The co-player of the year in the Big 12, Hargrove will be honored at a gala on Sept. 26 at the Fort Worth Club.

Hargrove led the Red Raiders with a .343 batting average in 2017. He also held the team's top marks in hits (84), doubles (26) and runs (56), while also driving in 51 RBI. The three-year letterman leaves Tech with 139 hits, 91 RBI and 82 runs scored for a career batting average of .315 while leading the Red Raiders to back-to-back conference titles.

Hargrove was an all-state and all-star player in high school for the Tigers, where he played every position during his three-year career.

