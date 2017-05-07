No. 23 UTA Mavericks complete road sweep, host Coastal Carolina next

Left-hander Jakob Hernandez allowed three hits over seven shutout innings and Brady Cox collected two hits, leading UT Arlington to a 2-0 victory Sunday and a series sweep over Arkansas State in Jonesboro, Ark.
The Mavericks, ranked No. 23 nationally by Collegiate Baseball, stretched their Sun Belt Conference winning streak to a school-record-tying 10 games.
Next up for UTA is the biggie: a three-game home series against defending national champion Coastal Carolina. Game 1 is at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Clay Gould Ballpark. The Chanticleers are 30-16-1 and 16-7-1 in conference, second in the Sun Belt East. UTA leads the West Division.
UTA (29-18, 19-5 Sun Belt) won a school-record 16th road game and improved to 11-1 in road Sun Belt games. The Mavs have won 15 of their last 17 games and are 27-11 since March. UTA leads the overall race for the regular-season conference title by two games.
The Mavs scratched out single runs in the sixth and eighth innings for a two-run lead. UTA opened the series with an 11-7 win on Friday and a 15-3 win on Saturday.
Hernandez (6-0), a 6-foot-4, 260-pound transfer from Seward County (Kan.) Community College, struck out nine, walking one.
Junior Daniel James fired a shutout ninth to earn his 13th save of the year, best in the league and second most in UTA single-season history.
UTA opened the scoring in the top of the sixth inning, on Quintin Rohrbaugh’s RBI single, scoring Cox.
Cox doubled in the eighth and scored on Will Olson’s single.
Comments