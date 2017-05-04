Eight baseball players added to Bragan Slugger Award watch list

Eight players have been added to the inaugural Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award Watch List.

They are Houston’s Jake Scheiner (.365 batting average), Houston Baptist’s Spencer Halloran (.356), Sam Houston State’s Robie Rojas (.329), Rice’s Dominic DiCaprio (.359), Lamar’s Cutter McDowell (.362), Texas State’s Theodore Hoffman (.347), Texas A&M’s Braden Shewmake (.361) and the University of Texas’ Kacy Clemens (.305).

The BBCSA originally had 22 players nominated for the award from 21 Division I programs in the state. The award is based on performance at the plate, academics and personal integrity.

Semifinalists will be announced May 24. The winner will be announced June 12.