UTA alone atop Sun Belt baseball after historic sweep of No. 20 Ragin’ Cajuns

Brady Cox scored three runs and Jakob Hernandez worked his seventh quality start of the year, leading host UT Arlington to a 9-3 win over No. 20 Louisiana Lafayette to sweep a doubleheader and a three-game Sun Belt series.

It was the eighth straight victory for UTA (26-17, 16-5 Sun Belt) and its first series win in a three-game series over ULL since 1976.

The sweep moves the Mavs into sole possession of first place in the standings for the first time in 2017.

Louisiana (27-17-1, 13-7-1 Sun Belt) suffered its first three-game sweep since 2013.

The Mavs won Sunday’s first game 10-2 after winning the opener 5-4 on Friday before Saturday’s game was postponed because a forecast of heavy rain.

UTA equaled the program record with five wins over top-25 teams, also done in 2009. Over the course of its winning streak — which includes four wins over top-25 foes — UTA has hit .295, scoring 63 runs in eight games, while sporting a 3.12 team ERA.

The Mavs play the Texas Longhorns at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in a nonconference game on the Longhorn Network.

Hernandez (5-0) allowed five hits and three runs in 6 1/3 innings, walking four and striking out eight in his seventh quality start of the year.

UTA made the most of only six hits and drew seven walks. Cox had an RBI double in a two-run first, and scored on Will Olson’s single.

The Mavs made it 6-0 in the fifth with a two-out rally started by Zac Cook’s single and stolen base. RJ Williams’ single, a hit batter and two wild pitches help fuel a four-run inning.

The Cajuns cut their deficit in half with Alex Pinero’s three-run triple in the sixth. But UTA parlayed a bunt single, three walks, an error and a high chopper for three in the bottom of the sixth.

In the opener UTA’s Trae Patterson (4-3), from Fort Worth Christian, gave up five hits and two runs in seven innings of the 10-2 win.

Cox had a two-hit game at the plate for the Mavs, and Williams had three hits and three RBIs. UTA also got two-hit games from Quintin Rohrbaugh and Christian Hollie.