College Baseball

April 17, 2017 3:32 PM

UT Arlington’s baseball game against Texas A&M is sold out

Star-Telegram

UT Arlington’s baseball game against Texas A&M, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Clay Gould Ballpark, is sold out, school officials announced Monday.

The Mavericks (19-17) are in second place in the Sun Belt’s West Division at 10-5. Texas A&M (26-11) is 23rd in the latest Baseball America rankings after winning six straight, including a three-game sweep of Alabama over the weekend.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Harris not sure he'll be back with Mavs

Harris not sure he'll be back with Mavs 2:49

Harris not sure he'll be back with Mavs
Congressman Joe Barton thinks Trump should release his tax returns 0:25

Congressman Joe Barton thinks Trump should release his tax returns
Facebook murder suspect remains on the loose 1:49

Facebook murder suspect remains on the loose

View More Video

Sports Videos