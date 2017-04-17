UT Arlington’s baseball game against Texas A&M is sold out

UT Arlington’s baseball game against Texas A&M, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Clay Gould Ballpark, is sold out, school officials announced Monday.
We have officially SOLD OUT of tickets for Tuesday's matchup with @AggieBaseball at 6:30 pm at The Gould!— UTA Baseball (@UTArlingtonBSB) April 17, 2017
READ: https://t.co/1CzGqkwT1Z pic.twitter.com/AjiYiJUjtw
The Mavericks (19-17) are in second place in the Sun Belt’s West Division at 10-5. Texas A&M (26-11) is 23rd in the latest Baseball America rankings after winning six straight, including a three-game sweep of Alabama over the weekend.
