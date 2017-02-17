UTA baseball team loses season opener to SE Missouri

Southeast Missouri State used a three-run fifth inning to beat UT Arlington 4-3 on Friday in a season-opening round-robin tournament at Stephen F. Austin in Nacogdoches.
UTA (0-1) opened the scoring in the fourth on sophomore Noah Vaughan’s two-run home run, but the defending Ohio Valley champion Red Hawks scored a run in the bottom of the fourth and three more in the fifth, keyed by catcher Brian Lees’ two-run triple.
The Mavs rallied with a run in the eighth on sophomore shortstop Josh Minjarez’s RBI single to cut the deficit to 4-3. UTA got the tying run on base in the ninth.
UTA senior right-hander Kadon Simmons (0-1) took the loss in his first opening-day start. Simmons worked 5 1/3 innings, scattering 10 hits and one walk, allowing four runs and striking out five.
He was relieved by Jake Wilcox, who escaped a sixth-inning jam with a double play. Wilcox worked 1 1/3 perfect innings in relief. Sophomore Dylan Schneider also worked 1 1/3 perfect innings.
Southeast Missouri State was a 39-win team in 2016, advancing to the 2016 NCAA Tournament. SEMO returns the nation’s leader in slugging percentage, preseason All-American Chris Osborne, who was 2-for-4 in the opener.
UTA got two-hit games from senior and senior second baseman Quintin Rohrbaugh, Minjarez and sophomore catcher Will Olson. Right fielder Phil Berthiaume and designated hitter Omar Salinas each had hits in their UTA debut, and first baseman Colton Turner and centger fielder RJ Williams each added a hit.
UTA plays twice on Saturday, at 11 a.m. against host SFA and 2:30 p.m. against Southeast Missouri.
Comments