UT Arlington baseball staring down another tough schedule

UT Arlington baseball coach Darin Thomas trusts his eyes.
It’s the only way he knows how to run his program.
It wouldn’t take off-the-charts long-distance vision, though, to see an even tougher road ahead in 2017 than what faced the Mavericks in 2016. That’s because, not even 24 hours after Coastal Carolina recorded the final out in the Chanticleers’ 2016 College World Series title game, the Sun Belt Conference welcomed it as its newest member.
“The Sun Belt was tough last year,” Thomas said. “Then you add the defending national champions in there. We played a lot of teams that were in Omaha last year, got familiar with them, but Coastal was one team we weren’t very familiar with. Now we’ll have to get familiar with them.”
UTA got 30 wins last season in one of the most brutal baseball schedules in the South, and finished .500 in Sun Belt play before winning its opening game in the conference tournament. Now the Sun Belt has two teams in the top 16 of the USA Today Coaches Poll in Coastal Carolina and Louisiana Lafayette, and UTA’s midweek schedule hasn’t lost any of its bite either.
“That’s unheard of in the conference we’re in,” Thomas said of the new and improved, top-heavy Sun Belt.
The addition of Coastal Carolina vaults the Sun Belt to fifth nationally in combined conference RPI, using last year’s numbers for individual teams. But once he gets going about the excitement and the challenge the new member brings, Thomas knowingly reins it in. He’s seen both before, and his team has more immediate challenges ahead of it.
UTA was 30-28 in 2016 and 15-15 in the Sun Belt.
Opening weekend, which starts Friday in Nacogdoches, means four games in three days, including a Saturday doubleheader. The Mavericks will get two games against both Southeast Missouri, which was a regional qualifier last year, and Stephen F. Austin, which is hosting the weekend’s games.
Next week, UTA gets thrown into the fire with a midweek matchup Tuesday against No. 1 TCU and a weekend series against Louisiana Tech, a regional finalist a year ago. The TCU game is the Mavericks’ first home game at Clay Gould Ballpark.
“We’re in an area where it’s easy to schedule some of the top opponents, and we’ve always taken advantage of that,” Thomas said. “But our pitching depth is going to be tested a little bit early on.”
That pitching depth is one of UTA’s strengths in 2017. The Mavericks return All-Sun Belt second team pitcher Kadon Simmons, who will start Friday’s season opener against Southeast Missouri after leading the SBC with nine wins last season.
Junior College transfer and strikeout specialist Jakob Hernandez was an NJCAA All-American a year ago and fanned 159 batters. Another juco transfer pitcher, Trae Patterson, has made his way to UTA from Fort Worth Christian after swings through North Central Texas College and Cisco College, where he helped lead his team to the championship game of the NJCAA World Series.
Reid Petty, a junior from Mansfield, is also returning to UTA’s initial starting rotation after hip surgery in the fall and will start Sunday’s game at SFA.
“We’ve got a big park, so we obviously stress throw strikes, throw strikes, throw strikes,” Thomas said. “We may have a little shorter leash on a Tuesday, because when you get to the weekend, you know you have to get through it.”
The UTA offense will have to weather the loss of junior second baseman Christian Hollie, who went down with a broken bone in the wrist last week. Thomas said the Keller Fossil Ridge alum, who started 45 games as a sophomore and finished with 30 RBIs, could be out for six to eight weeks.
“We’re fortunate that we give guys more than one position, and that we have four weekends before we get to conference to find out what we have there,” Thomas said. “We’re going to be fine defensively, it’s just, you take away a big bat and an athletic guy who was very primed to have a big year out of the lineup. Hopefully [Hollie] can bounce back quicker than they say.”
Left fielder Quintin Rohrbaugh, an Arlington Bowie grad, and catcher Brady Cox, a Fort Worth Arlington Heights graduate who hit .365 and led league catchers in hits (81) and on-base percentage (.427), will have to anchor the Mavs’ offense as it looks for enough runs to get a few wins against some of the top programs in the country.
“We signed Brady after his senior year was over, in summer ball, and every year he’s just gotten better and better,” Thomas said. “Now I wouldn’t trade him for any catcher in the country.”
Besides No. 1 TCU, which UTA will get three times, the Mavericks play Texas Tech at Globe Life Park and at Dallas Baptist in March, before dates against Texas A&M, at Oklahoma and at Texas. Oh, yeah, then come the conference series against Louisiana Lafayette and at Coastal.
It’s a tall order, but Thomas has seen tough schedules before and knows what he has on his roster. The last time UTA reached an NCAA Regional was 2012, when the Mavericks won the Southland Conference Tournament.
“You just trust your eyes and trust your guys,” Thomas said.
Matthew Martinez; 817-390-7760; @MCTinez817
