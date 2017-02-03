Committees chosen for inaugural Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award

Some of the most recognizable figures in sports have been chosen for the inaugural Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award selection and advisory committees.
The 2017 award is open to nominations from all 21 Division 1 baseball programs in Texas. It will honor annually the most outstanding offensive player based on personal integrity/community service, athletic performance and academic achievement.
The 21 schools participating are Abilene Christian, Baylor, Dallas Baptist, Houston, Houston Baptist, Incarnate Word, Lamar, Prairie View A&M, Rice, Sam Houston State, Stephen F. Austin, Texas A&M, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, TCU, UT Rio Grande Valley, Texas Southern, Texas State, Texas Tech, UT Arlington, UT Austin and UT San Antonio.
The winner will have a $2,500 scholarship awarded to his school’s general scholarship fund.
The eight member advisory committee includes Dr. Bobby Brown, Maury Wills, Eddie Robinson, Frank Windegger, Randy Galloway, Tom Grieve, Chuck Morgan and John Dittrich.
Among the 15-member selection committee are Dr. Mike Gustafson, Lance Brown, and U.S. Representative Roger Williams.
Players will be monitored by the selection committee throughout the season. A “watch list” announcement is scheduled for Feb. 22. The gala honoring the winner will be in the fall. Time and date to be announced later.
For more information contact Tracy Taylor at (972) 978-5309 or visit www.bobbybragan.org.
