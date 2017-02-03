College Baseball

February 3, 2017 2:09 PM

Committees chosen for inaugural Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award

By David Humphrey

dchumphrey@star-telegram.com

Some of the most recognizable figures in sports have been chosen for the inaugural Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award selection and advisory committees.

The 2017 award is open to nominations from all 21 Division 1 baseball programs in Texas. It will honor annually the most outstanding offensive player based on personal integrity/community service, athletic performance and academic achievement.

The 21 schools participating are Abilene Christian, Baylor, Dallas Baptist, Houston, Houston Baptist, Incarnate Word, Lamar, Prairie View A&M, Rice, Sam Houston State, Stephen F. Austin, Texas A&M, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, TCU, UT Rio Grande Valley, Texas Southern, Texas State, Texas Tech, UT Arlington, UT Austin and UT San Antonio.

The winner will have a $2,500 scholarship awarded to his school’s general scholarship fund.

The eight member advisory committee includes Dr. Bobby Brown, Maury Wills, Eddie Robinson, Frank Windegger, Randy Galloway, Tom Grieve, Chuck Morgan and John Dittrich.

Among the 15-member selection committee are Dr. Mike Gustafson, Lance Brown, and U.S. Representative Roger Williams.

Players will be monitored by the selection committee throughout the season. A “watch list” announcement is scheduled for Feb. 22. The gala honoring the winner will be in the fall. Time and date to be announced later.

For more information contact Tracy Taylor at (972) 978-5309 or visit www.bobbybragan.org.

Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award

Advisory committee

Eddie Robinson

Dr. Bobby Brown

Frank Windegger

Maury Wills

Randy Galloway

Chuck Morgan

John Dittrich

Tom Grieve

Selection committee

Chris Lewis

Michael Peck

Andrew Robinson

Frank Carroll

J. Searcy

Dick Stinson

Larry Brogdon

Quan Crosby

Sam Carpenter

Mike Gustafson

Jared Shope

David Barron

Lance Brown

Kirk Bohls

Roger Williams

Related content

College Baseball

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Texas Rangers truck loaded up and headed for spring training

View more video

Sports Videos