Here's how much Chris Ogden is getting paid to take UTA basketball to the next level

UT Arlington wants its college basketball program to earn an NCAA Tournament bid each and every March, and has tasked Chris Ogden as the coach to make that happen.

So what will it cost the Mavericks? How does $400,000 per year sound?

That's how much Ogden will earn per year under the terms of his five-year contract, according to a signed offer letter obtained by the Star-Telegram through an Open Records Request. The university's Board of Regents must review the contract before it can be completed and signed.

The agreement also included performance bonuses, although the terms and amounts of those bonuses were not disclosed.

The news of Ogden's hire became official when the school announced him as its next head coach on April 6. Before arriving in Arlington, he served as an assistant coach at Texas Tech under Chris Beard. He also worked as an assistant for former Texas coach Rick Barnes.

Once the opening became available, Ogden was the front-runner to land the job from the start.

In March, the school unexpectedly fired head coach Scott Cross, despite the fact that he had led the program to three straight 20-plus win seasons. Cross signed a four-year contract extension in March of 2016 after leading the Mavericks to their most successful season in school history.

A settlement was reached in which Cross will be paid $400,000 of the $762,000 left on the remaining two years of his contract, according to his legal representative. That total will be reduced even though Cross was just hired as an assistant coach at TCU.

Some fans, former players and media members were highly critical of the school's decision to change their head coach. But UTA athletic director Jim Baker stood by the decision to remove Cross and bring in Ogden.

"Our expectations are to play in March and we’re not hiding from that," he said. That’s what you’re remembered for in basketball, what you did in March."