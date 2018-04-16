This DFW college just won consecutive gymnastics national titles

The gymnastics program at Texas Woman's University simply can't be stopped right now.

TWU secured the program's 11th USA Gymnastics Collegiate national title on Saturday inside Kitty Magee Arena in Denton by registering the highest score ever seen at the championship.

The program's score of 196.525 topped the 196.500 that Bridgeport set at the 2013 championships, and the Pioneers improved their own school record of 196.125, which was previously set in 2017 at Seattle Pacific where they secured their 10th national title.

These back-to-back championships are the team's first since winning four straight from 1993-1996.

"Everything about tonight was absolutely incredible," head coach Lisa Bowerman told the school's website. "There are no words to describe what this championship means to us. This team has something truly special, and they left it all out on the floor tonight."

The second-seeded Pioneers faced No. 1 Lindenwood, 3-seed Yale and 6-seed Cornell. TWU posted over a 49.000 on each event. Lindenwood and Air Force each earned the only other two scores at a 49.00 or better.

Schyler Jones continued her dominance at the championships with a career-tying 9.925 on floor to go along with a 9.825 on beam, a 9.900 on vault, and a 9.775 on bars for an all-around score of 39.425.

On vault, Hope Parkin posted a new career-mark (9.775), while Megan Gentry (9.850) and Mallory Moredock (9.875) both tied their best scores as Pioneers to guide the team to the new program team-high.

Hunter Vincent tied another career-best on bars with a 9.825, and Bria Northrop swung to a career-high 9.900 to seal the title victory for TWU.

"We are unbelievably thankful for the support of TWU, the Denton community, and our fans," Bowerman said. "We could not have done it without all of them behind us, so we simply want to thank you."