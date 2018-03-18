Mansfield Timberview's Chennedy Carter sends Texas A&M into Sweet Sixteen

Last year Chennedy Carter was leading Mansfield Timberview to the UIL state tournament.

Now she's leading Texas A&M to the Sweet Sixteen.

Carter knocked down a 3-pointer with three seconds left to send the Aggies past DePaul 80-79 on Sunday at Reed Arena in College Station and into their first Sweet Sixteen since 2014.

The National Freshman of the Year finished with 37 points, most in an NCAA tournament game in program history.

She scored 32 in the second half and A&M's final nine, to lead the Aggies to a 17-point comeback, the fourth-largest in NCAA women's basketball tourney history.





A&M, a No. 4 seed, trailed 43-28 at halftime. DePaul went up as much as 17 points in the third quarter. The Aggies move on to Spokane where they'll face the winner of Villanova and Notre Dame on March 24.

Carter shot 13 of 30 from the field and 7 of 9 on 3-pointers. She added three rebounds and three assists.

The Aggies trailed 16-14 after one period and DePaul outscored A&M 27-14 in the second quarter. Carter was the only player to hit a 3-pointer for A&M, which went 21 of 29 from the line.

On Friday, Carter was brilliant in her NCAA tournament debut, registering 27 points, 11 assists, six steals and five boards in a 13-point win over Drake. Carter was 8 of 18 from the field and made three 3-pointers.

Carter was named National Freshman of the Year by both USA Today Sports on March 7 and espnW on March 12.

She led Division I freshmen with 21.9 points per game in the regular season, and ranked in the Top 10 among freshmen in assists and steals. She leads A&M in all three categories.

She was also named SEC Freshman of the Year, first team All-SEC and to the All-SEC Tournament team.

Carter was a two-time district MVP with Timberview and led the Wolves to the Class 5A state title game in 2017. She averaged 20.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 3.5 steals per game and shot 53 percent from the field as a senior and was named Star-Telegram player of the year.